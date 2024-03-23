Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
March 23, 2024
10 Holi celebration ideas at home
Give a colorful touch to your furniture with colorful cushions and couches, adding vibrant colors to your home
Colorful cushion
Image Source: Freepik
Coloring your floors with colorful rangolis at some parts of your house like the door entrance, or on the balcony
Rangoli patterns
Image Source: Freepik
Bring joy to the Holi festival by adding a floral touch to your decor, on balconies, doors, or loose flower strings on trees
Colorful flowers
Image Source: Freepik
Make your place aesthetically pleasing with painted pots and place them in the corner tables
Painted pots
Image Source: Freepik
If you have a balcony in your home, decorate it with a colorful rug and add some fresh flowers, creating a Holi atmosphere
Image Source: Freepik
Decorate your balcony
Colorful lanterns will be available in the market so, hang them on around the Holi ground, and in balconies, to give Holi vibes
Colorful lanterns
Image Source: Freepik
Put colorful posters and artwork on the walls that represent the festive celebrations
Bring out the artwork
Image Source: Freepik
Apart from colors, you can also add a Holi touch to your home by lightning it up fairy lights or pendant lanterns
Light up the place
Image Source: Freepik
Decorate the counter
Image Source: Freepik
Remove colors In a plate place it on a table and decorate the counter with flowers and water guns
Holi is not celebrated in the morning but can also be celebrated at night with a bonfire and enjoying calm after the Holi chaos
Holi bonfire
Image Source: Freepik
