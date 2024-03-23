Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

March 23, 2024

10 Holi celebration ideas at home

Give a colorful touch to your furniture with colorful cushions and couches, adding vibrant colors to your home

Colorful cushion

Coloring your floors with colorful rangolis at some parts of your house like the door entrance, or on the balcony

Rangoli patterns

Bring joy to the Holi festival by adding a floral touch to your decor, on balconies, doors, or loose flower strings on trees

Colorful flowers

Make your place aesthetically pleasing with painted pots and place them in the corner tables

Painted pots

If you have a balcony in your home, decorate it with a colorful rug and add some fresh flowers, creating a Holi atmosphere

Decorate your balcony

Colorful lanterns will be available in the market so, hang them on around the Holi ground, and in balconies, to give Holi vibes

Colorful lanterns

Put colorful posters and artwork on the walls that represent the festive celebrations

Bring out the artwork

Apart from colors, you can also add a Holi touch to your home by lightning it up fairy lights or pendant lanterns

Light up the place

Decorate the counter

Remove colors In a plate place it on a table and decorate the counter with flowers and water guns

Holi is not celebrated in the morning but can also be celebrated at night with a bonfire and enjoying calm after the Holi chaos

Holi bonfire

