Heading 3

Aditi Singh

lifestyle 

March 22, 2024

10 Holi Hair Care Tips To Prevent Damage 

Apply coconut oil or olive oil to your hair and scalp before playing Holi. This forms a protective barrier against harsh colors and chemicals

Oil your hair

Image Source: Pexels

Tie your hair in a bun or braid to minimize exposure to colors and prevent tangling

Tie your hair

Image Source: Pexels

Cover your hair with a cap or scarf to shield it from direct contact with colors

Wear a cap or scarf

Image Source: Pexels

Apply a leave-in conditioner to your hair to provide extra moisture and protection

Use a leave-in conditioner

Image Source: Pexels

Washing your hair right before playing Holi can make it more susceptible to damage. Instead, wash your hair a day or two before and apply oil to create a protective layer

Image Source: Pexels

Avoid washing hair before playing

Aloe vera has soothing properties that can help protect your hair and scalp from the harmful effects of colors. Apply aloe vera gel to your hair before playing Holi

Apply aloe vera gel

Image Source: Pexels

Use cold water to rinse your hair after playing Holi. Hot water can open the hair cuticles, making it easier for colors to penetrate and stick to your hair

Rinse with cold water

Image Source: Pexels

Be gentle while washing your hair to avoid further damage. Excessive scrubbing can lead to breakage and hair fall

Avoid excessive scrubbing

Image Source: Pexels

Deep condition afterwards

Image Source: Pexels

Once you've washed the colors out of your hair, apply a deep conditioning treatment to restore moisture and nourishment. This will help repair any damage caused by the colors

By following these easy and helpful tips, you can enjoy a vibrant and worry-free Holi 

Image Source: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here