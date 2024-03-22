Heading 3
Aditi Singh
lifestyle
March 22, 2024
10 Holi Hair Care Tips To Prevent Damage
Apply coconut oil or olive oil to your hair and scalp before playing Holi. This forms a protective barrier against harsh colors and chemicals
Oil your hair
Image Source: Pexels
Tie your hair in a bun or braid to minimize exposure to colors and prevent tangling
Tie your hair
Image Source: Pexels
Cover your hair with a cap or scarf to shield it from direct contact with colors
Wear a cap or scarf
Image Source: Pexels
Apply a leave-in conditioner to your hair to provide extra moisture and protection
Use a leave-in conditioner
Image Source: Pexels
Washing your hair right before playing Holi can make it more susceptible to damage. Instead, wash your hair a day or two before and apply oil to create a protective layer
Image Source: Pexels
Avoid washing hair before playing
Aloe vera has soothing properties that can help protect your hair and scalp from the harmful effects of colors. Apply aloe vera gel to your hair before playing Holi
Apply aloe vera gel
Image Source: Pexels
Use cold water to rinse your hair after playing Holi. Hot water can open the hair cuticles, making it easier for colors to penetrate and stick to your hair
Rinse with cold water
Image Source: Pexels
Be gentle while washing your hair to avoid further damage. Excessive scrubbing can lead to breakage and hair fall
Avoid excessive scrubbing
Image Source: Pexels
Deep condition afterwards
Image Source: Pexels
Once you've washed the colors out of your hair, apply a deep conditioning treatment to restore moisture and nourishment. This will help repair any damage caused by the colors
By following these easy and helpful tips, you can enjoy a vibrant and worry-free Holi
Image Source: Pexels
