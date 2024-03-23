Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

March 23, 2024

10 Holi Skincare Tips

Protect your skin from Holi colors with sunscreen to avoid sun damage during the festivities

Sunscreen

Image Source: Freepik

After playing Holi, moisturize your skin to prevent dryness and maintain its natural glow

Moisturize

Image Source: Freepik

Rub ice cubes on your face to soothe any irritation caused by colors and cool down your skin

Ice cubes

Image Source: Freepik

Avoid facials during holi to protect your skin from additional exposure to chemicals

Prevent facial

Image Source: Freepik

Apply oil to your hair and skin before playing holi to create a proactive barrier and remove color easily

Image Source: Freepik

Oil your face and hair

Apply petroleum jelly on exposed areas like lips and nails to protect them from color strains

Petroleum jelly

Image Source: Freepik

Use a hair mask before and after holi to shield your hair from damage caused by colors

Apply hair mask

Image Source: Freepik

Protect your lips with a layer of lip balm to prevent them from getting dry or stained during Holi celebrations

Apply a lip balm

Image Source: Freepik

Avoid makeup

Image Source: Freepik

Skip heavy makeup on holi to let your skin breathe and make color removal easier, keeping it fresh and healthy

After playing holi, thoroughly cleanse your hair to remove color and any chemicals, ensuring it stays clean and damage-free

Cleanse your hair

Image Source: Freepik

