Priyanshi Shah
March 23, 2024
10 Holi Skincare Tips
Protect your skin from Holi colors with sunscreen to avoid sun damage during the festivities
Sunscreen
After playing Holi, moisturize your skin to prevent dryness and maintain its natural glow
Moisturize
Rub ice cubes on your face to soothe any irritation caused by colors and cool down your skin
Ice cubes
Avoid facials during holi to protect your skin from additional exposure to chemicals
Prevent facial
Apply oil to your hair and skin before playing holi to create a proactive barrier and remove color easily
Oil your face and hair
Apply petroleum jelly on exposed areas like lips and nails to protect them from color strains
Petroleum jelly
Use a hair mask before and after holi to shield your hair from damage caused by colors
Apply hair mask
Protect your lips with a layer of lip balm to prevent them from getting dry or stained during Holi celebrations
Apply a lip balm
Avoid makeup
Skip heavy makeup on holi to let your skin breathe and make color removal easier, keeping it fresh and healthy
After playing holi, thoroughly cleanse your hair to remove color and any chemicals, ensuring it stays clean and damage-free
Cleanse your hair
