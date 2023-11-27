Heading 3

Ishita Gupta 

Lifestyle 

NOVEMBER 27, 2023

10 home decor tips for Christmas

Sparkling lights can add more elegance and charm to the vibrant eve

Add sparkling lights

Image Source: Pexels

Embrace the festive spirit with these timeless garlands, the perfect complement to your holiday décor

Hang holiday wreaths

Image Source: Pexels

Indulge in the enchanting aroma of these, conjuring a warm and delightful atmosphere for your holiday gatherings

Scented candles 

Image Source: Pexels

While placing your Christmas tree outside can extend its lifespan, consider opting for an artificial tree if there are space constraints

Set the Christmas tree outdoor

Image Source: Pexels

Envelop your Christmas décor in warmth and comfort with the addition of plush woolen pillow covers

Woolen pillow covers

Image Source: Pexels

Craft miniature ornaments such as yarn stars, whimsical bells, felt Olaf and tiny Santa to infuse your Christmas celebration with enchanting charm

DIY Christmas ornaments

Image Source: Pexels

Embark on a time-honored tradition by hanging red stockings, adding a touch of timeless elegance to your holiday décor

Red stockings 

Image Source: Pexels

The anticipation of unwrapping a surprise gift sparks excitement and joy in both adults and children alike

Secret Santa

Image Source: Pexels

It's the best way to add a cute touch to this special day 

Christmas themed cookies

Image Source: Pexels

While real snow may not always be a reality, you can capture the essence of a wintry Christmas by incorporating cotton balls and sponges to create a charming snowy ambiance

Snowflakes & Snowman

Image Source: Pexels

