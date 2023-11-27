Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
NOVEMBER 27, 2023
10 home decor tips for Christmas
Sparkling lights can add more elegance and charm to the vibrant eve
Add sparkling lights
Embrace the festive spirit with these timeless garlands, the perfect complement to your holiday décor
Hang holiday wreaths
Indulge in the enchanting aroma of these, conjuring a warm and delightful atmosphere for your holiday gatherings
Scented candles
While placing your Christmas tree outside can extend its lifespan, consider opting for an artificial tree if there are space constraints
Set the Christmas tree outdoor
Envelop your Christmas décor in warmth and comfort with the addition of plush woolen pillow covers
Woolen pillow covers
Craft miniature ornaments such as yarn stars, whimsical bells, felt Olaf and tiny Santa to infuse your Christmas celebration with enchanting charm
DIY Christmas ornaments
Embark on a time-honored tradition by hanging red stockings, adding a touch of timeless elegance to your holiday décor
Red stockings
The anticipation of unwrapping a surprise gift sparks excitement and joy in both adults and children alike
Secret Santa
It's the best way to add a cute touch to this special day
Christmas themed cookies
While real snow may not always be a reality, you can capture the essence of a wintry Christmas by incorporating cotton balls and sponges to create a charming snowy ambiance
Snowflakes & Snowman
