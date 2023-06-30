Heading 3
Sugandha Srivastava
Lifestyle
JUNe 30, 2023
10 Home Ingredients To Use As Face Serums
Rich in antioxidants, vitamins A and C, and essential fatty acids, rosehip seed oil helps moisturize and promote skin regeneration
Rosehip Seed Oil
Image: Pexels
Similar in composition to the skin's natural oils, jojoba oil is easily absorbed and helps balance sebum production while providing hydration
Image: Pexels
Jojoba Oil
Known for its soothing properties, aloe vera gel is a natural moisturizer that can help calm inflammation and promote healing
Aloe Vera Gel
Image: Pexels
With its antimicrobial properties, tea tree oil can be used in small amounts to target acne-prone or blemished skin
Tea Tree Oil
Image: Pexels
Rose Water
Image: Pexels
Rose water acts as a gentle toner and hydrating agent, helping to balance the skin's pH level and provide a refreshing boost
Image: Pexels
Green Tea Extract
Green tea extract is rich in antioxidants that can help protect the skin from free radicals and reduce inflammation
Packed with vitamin E and essential fatty acids, argan oil helps moisturize, soften, and improve the overall appearance of the skin
Argan Oil
Image: Pexels
Witch hazel acts as an astringent, helping to tighten pores and reduce excess oil production
Witch Hazel Extract
Image: Pexels
Vitamin E Oil
Image: Pexels
Vitamin E oil is a powerful antioxidant that can help nourish and protect the skin from damage caused by free radicals
Image: Pexels
Raw honey is a natural humectant that locks in moisture, soothes the skin, and has antimicrobial properties
Honey
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.