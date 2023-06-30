Heading 3

10 Home Ingredients To Use As Face Serums

Rich in antioxidants, vitamins A and C, and essential fatty acids, rosehip seed oil helps moisturize and promote skin regeneration

Rosehip Seed Oil

Similar in composition to the skin's natural oils, jojoba oil is easily absorbed and helps balance sebum production while providing hydration

Jojoba Oil

Known for its soothing properties, aloe vera gel is a natural moisturizer that can help calm inflammation and promote healing

Aloe Vera Gel

With its antimicrobial properties, tea tree oil can be used in small amounts to target acne-prone or blemished skin

Tea Tree Oil

Rose Water

Rose water acts as a gentle toner and hydrating agent, helping to balance the skin's pH level and provide a refreshing boost

Green Tea Extract

Green tea extract is rich in antioxidants that can help protect the skin from free radicals and reduce inflammation

Packed with vitamin E and essential fatty acids, argan oil helps moisturize, soften, and improve the overall appearance of the skin

Argan Oil

Witch hazel acts as an astringent, helping to tighten pores and reduce excess oil production

Witch Hazel Extract

Vitamin E Oil

Vitamin E oil is a powerful antioxidant that can help nourish and protect the skin from damage caused by free radicals

Raw honey is a natural humectant that locks in moisture, soothes the skin, and has antimicrobial properties

Honey

