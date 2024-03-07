Heading 3

March 07, 2024

10 Home masks to get rid of wrinkles

Prevent wrinkles with a mix of tablespoon of lemon juice with a teaspoon of turmeric powder and granulated sugar, apply it on your face, and wash it off with cold water

Sugar, Turmeric, and Lemon Juice

Image: freepik

Apply the homemade masks of mashed 2-3 pineapple pieces, mix it with an egg white and a tablespoon of honey, let it sit for 15 minutes and rinse it off with lukewarm water

Pineapple, Egg white, and Honey

Image: freepik

Prepare a mask of half a cup of ground masoor dal with lukewarm water, and then wash up the mask with water, perfect getting rid of wrinkles

Lentil or Masoor Dal

Image: freepik

Warm equal parts of olive oil and lemon juice, apply and let it dry for 15 minutes and rinse it up for an amazing face glow, and reduced wrinkles

Olive oil and lemon juice

Image: freepik

Apply diluted lemon juice on clean face with a cotton ball to diminish wrinkles, leave it for 30 minutes, then remove it with water for an effective facial cleanse

Image: freepik

Lemon

Mix egg white with mashed peach, apply it on the affected area, leave it for 20 minutes, and repeat it every 2 weeks for effective results

Egg White and Peach

Image: freepik

Mix curd with turmeric powder, apply the paste, let it dry to combat wrinkles, and wash off with cold water for a soothing effect

Curd and Turmeric

Image: freepik

Apply the paste of mashed ripe banana, add curd and honey, let it set, and remove it with cold water for soft and nourished skin, reducing wrinkles

Banana, curd and honey

Image: freepik

Apple Cider Vinegar, Honey and Onion Juice

Image: freepik

Prepare the face mask by mixing honey, onion juice, and apple cider vinegar, leave it for 15-20 minutes, and wash off with a lukewarm water for a refreshing look

Apply aloe vera on the skin, a perfect remedy for wrinkles, massage and leave it for a few minutes, and wash off with lukewarm water for a natural skin glow and to avoid wrinkles

Aloe Vera

Image: freepik

