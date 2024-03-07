Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
March 07, 2024
10 Home masks to get rid of wrinkles
Prevent wrinkles with a mix of tablespoon of lemon juice with a teaspoon of turmeric powder and granulated sugar, apply it on your face, and wash it off with cold water
Sugar, Turmeric, and Lemon Juice
Image: freepik
Apply the homemade masks of mashed 2-3 pineapple pieces, mix it with an egg white and a tablespoon of honey, let it sit for 15 minutes and rinse it off with lukewarm water
Pineapple, Egg white, and Honey
Image: freepik
Prepare a mask of half a cup of ground masoor dal with lukewarm water, and then wash up the mask with water, perfect getting rid of wrinkles
Lentil or Masoor Dal
Image: freepik
Warm equal parts of olive oil and lemon juice, apply and let it dry for 15 minutes and rinse it up for an amazing face glow, and reduced wrinkles
Olive oil and lemon juice
Image: freepik
Apply diluted lemon juice on clean face with a cotton ball to diminish wrinkles, leave it for 30 minutes, then remove it with water for an effective facial cleanse
Image: freepik
Lemon
Mix egg white with mashed peach, apply it on the affected area, leave it for 20 minutes, and repeat it every 2 weeks for effective results
Egg White and Peach
Image: freepik
Mix curd with turmeric powder, apply the paste, let it dry to combat wrinkles, and wash off with cold water for a soothing effect
Curd and Turmeric
Image: freepik
Apply the paste of mashed ripe banana, add curd and honey, let it set, and remove it with cold water for soft and nourished skin, reducing wrinkles
Banana, curd and honey
Image: freepik
Apple Cider Vinegar, Honey and Onion Juice
Image: freepik
Prepare the face mask by mixing honey, onion juice, and apple cider vinegar, leave it for 15-20 minutes, and wash off with a lukewarm water for a refreshing look
Apply aloe vera on the skin, a perfect remedy for wrinkles, massage and leave it for a few minutes, and wash off with lukewarm water for a natural skin glow and to avoid wrinkles
Aloe Vera
Image: freepik
