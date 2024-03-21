Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
March 21, 2024
10 Home remedies for dark circles
Put a cold compress or a handkerchief with cold water under your eyes to reduce puffiness and remove dark circles
Apply cold compress
Image Source: Freepik
Tea bags with caffeine and antioxidants, once cold, apply it under your eyes for 15-20 minutes for beneficial results
Soaked tea bags
Image Source: Freepik
A proper good night's sleep plays an important role in removing dark circles. So, get 8 hours of sleep to remove dark circles naturally
Proper sleep
Image Source: Freepik
With its chilling and hydrating nature, apply cucumbers to improve blood circulation and remove dark circles
Cucumbers
Image Source: Freepik
First test rose water to know if it suits your skin and then apply it with cotton water and get rid of dark circles naturally
Image Source: Freepik
Rose water
Beneficial for reducing fine lines and dark circles, apply cold milk with cotton for 15 minutes daily
Cold milk
Image Source: Freepik
Aloe Vera is one-go-to-solution for all skin problems, apply it under your eyes and leave it overnight for effective results
Aloe Vera gel
Image Source: Freepik
With its bleaching properties tomatoes can help lighten the skin. So apply it and rinse it off after 10 minutes
Tomatoes
Image Source: Freepik
Mint leaves
Image Source: Freepik
Mint with its cooling effect can be applied on dark circles and wash it off with cold water, a perfectly natural way to remove dark circles
Keeping few pillows under your eyes can raise your head and prevent getting dark circles
Elevate the head
Image Source: Freepik
