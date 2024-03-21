Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

March 21, 2024

10 Home remedies for dark circles

Put a cold compress or a handkerchief with cold water under your eyes to reduce puffiness and remove dark circles

Apply cold compress

Image Source: Freepik

Tea bags with caffeine and antioxidants, once cold, apply it under your eyes for 15-20 minutes for beneficial results

Soaked tea bags

Image Source: Freepik

A proper good night's sleep plays an important role in removing dark circles. So, get 8 hours of sleep to remove dark circles naturally

Proper sleep

Image Source: Freepik

With its chilling and hydrating nature, apply cucumbers to improve blood circulation and remove dark circles

Cucumbers

Image Source: Freepik

First test rose water to know if it suits your skin and then apply it with cotton water and get rid of dark circles naturally

Image Source: Freepik

Rose water

Beneficial for reducing fine lines and dark circles, apply cold milk with cotton for 15 minutes daily

Cold milk

Image Source: Freepik

Aloe Vera is one-go-to-solution for all skin problems, apply it under your eyes and leave it overnight for effective results

Aloe Vera gel

Image Source: Freepik

With its bleaching properties tomatoes can help lighten the skin. So apply it and rinse it off after 10 minutes

Tomatoes

Image Source: Freepik

Mint leaves

Image Source: Freepik

Mint with its cooling effect can be applied on dark circles and wash it off with cold water, a perfectly natural way to remove dark circles

Keeping few pillows under your eyes can raise your head and prevent getting dark circles

Elevate the head

Image Source: Freepik

