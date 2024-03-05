Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
March 05, 2024
10 Home remedies for Itchy Skin
Prevent itchy skin by identifying and avoiding factors like dry air, extreme temperatures, or bug bites that may trigger irritation
Identify and Prevent itch triggers
Its beneficial to Use coconut oil as with its antimicrobial properties it may help soothe itchy skin
Consider using Coconut oil
Relieve dry and itchy skin by adding colloidal oatmeal to lukewarm baths, providing comfort and moisture
Soothing Oatmeal bath
Consider using water-based, fragrance-free cleaners, detergents, and fabric softeners to alleviate and prevent itchy skin discomfort
Opt Gentle cleansers
Combat dry air, particularly in winter, by using a humidifier to introduce moisture to your indoor environment
Humidify for hydration
Maintain a healthy skincare routine by using gentle, fragrance-free products and avoid irritating fabrics to manage dry, sensitive, and itchy skin
Healthy skincare
Opt for breathable fabrics like cotton to prevent overheating and sweating, especially during warm months
Wear breathable fabrics
Try not to scratch your itchy skin- keeping your nail short and cover it with something if you can’t stop scratching
Stop scratching
Put some cold packs on your skin to make it less red and itchy
Cool down with cool packs
