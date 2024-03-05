Heading 3

10 Home remedies for Itchy Skin

Prevent itchy skin by identifying and avoiding factors like dry air, extreme temperatures, or bug bites that may trigger irritation

Identify and Prevent itch triggers

Its beneficial to Use coconut oil as with its antimicrobial properties it may help soothe itchy skin

Consider using Coconut oil

Relieve dry and itchy skin by adding colloidal oatmeal to lukewarm baths, providing comfort and moisture

Soothing Oatmeal bath

Consider using water-based, fragrance-free cleaners, detergents, and fabric softeners to alleviate and prevent itchy skin discomfort

Opt Gentle cleansers

Combat dry air, particularly in winter, by using a humidifier to introduce moisture to your indoor environment

Humidify for hydration

Maintain a healthy skincare routine by using gentle, fragrance-free products and avoid irritating fabrics to manage dry, sensitive, and itchy skin

Healthy skincare

Opt for breathable fabrics like cotton to prevent overheating and sweating, especially during warm months

 Wear breathable fabrics

Try not to scratch your itchy skin- keeping your nail short and cover it with something if you can’t stop scratching

Stop scratching

Use gentle soaps

Use gentle soaps, laundry detergents, and softeners that don’t have strong smells to stop itchy skin

Put some cold packs on your skin to make it less red and itchy 

Cool down with cool packs

