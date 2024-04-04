Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
april 04, 2024
10 Home remedies to get rid of dandruff
Heat 2tbsp coconut oil, mix it with lemon juice, apply on scalp, massage for 20mins, and shampoo for nourished, dandruff-free hair
Coconut oil with lemon
Image Source: Freepik
Soak fenugreek seeds overnight, make a paste, add lemon juice, and apply for 30 mins wash it off to get rid of dandruff
Fenugreek seeds
Image Source: Freepik
Apply curd on hair and scalp, leave for an hour then shampoo it for an effective way to treat dandruff, a simple home remedy to remove dandruff
Curd
Image Source: Freepik
Crush neem leaves, apply the paste to the scalp for 10mins and wash it off for a quick and natural way to remove dandruff
Neem juice
Image Source: Freepik
Blend orange peel with lemon juice, apply the paste for 30mins and shampoo for a citrusy remedy to get rid of dandruff and have healthy hair
Image Source: Freepik
Orange peel
Boil 2 cups vinegar, cool, mix it with 1/4 a cup of water, and use it to rinse the scalp before shampoo for reduced dryness and itchiness, a perfect way to remove dandruff
Vinegar
Image Source: Freepik
Apply egg yolk on dry hair, cover it with plastic for an hour, and shampoo twice a week for healthier hair, an enriching method to get rid of dandruff
Egg Yolk
Image Source: Freepik
Steep 2 green tea bags in hot water for 20 min, let it cool, and apply on the scalp for 30 mins, then rinse for antioxidant-rich dandruff relief, making it an effective way to remove dandruff
Green tea
Image Source: Freepik
Basil leaves
Image Source: Freepik
Use basil leaves’ antifungal properties by applying it on the scalp for a natural remedy combating dandruff
Mix banana with apple cider vinegar to create an effective remedy and wash it off with shampoo to get rid of dandruff and get healthy hair
Image Source: Freepik
Banana with Apple Cider Vinegar
