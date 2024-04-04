Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

april 04, 2024

10 Home remedies to get rid of dandruff

Heat 2tbsp coconut oil, mix it with lemon juice, apply on scalp, massage for 20mins, and shampoo for nourished, dandruff-free hair

Coconut oil with lemon

Soak fenugreek seeds overnight, make a paste, add lemon juice, and apply for 30 mins wash it off to get rid of dandruff

Fenugreek seeds

Apply curd on hair and scalp, leave for an hour then shampoo it for an effective way to treat dandruff, a simple home remedy to remove dandruff

Curd

Crush neem leaves, apply the paste to the scalp for 10mins and wash it off for a quick and natural way to remove dandruff

Neem juice

Blend orange peel with lemon juice, apply the paste for 30mins and shampoo for a citrusy remedy to get rid of dandruff and have healthy hair

Orange peel

Boil 2 cups vinegar, cool, mix it with 1/4 a cup of water, and use it to rinse the scalp before shampoo for reduced dryness and itchiness, a perfect way to remove dandruff

Vinegar

Apply egg yolk on dry hair, cover it with plastic for an hour, and shampoo twice a week for healthier hair, an enriching method to get rid of dandruff

Egg Yolk

Steep 2 green tea bags in hot water for 20 min, let it cool, and apply on the scalp for 30 mins, then rinse for antioxidant-rich dandruff relief, making it an effective way to remove dandruff

Green tea

Basil leaves

Use basil leaves’ antifungal properties by applying it on the scalp for a natural remedy combating dandruff

Mix banana with apple cider vinegar to create an effective remedy and wash it off with shampoo to get rid of dandruff and get healthy hair

Banana with Apple Cider Vinegar

