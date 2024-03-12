Heading 3

10 Home remedies to get rid of dry hair

Apply butter on dry hair, cover with a shower cap for 30 minutes, then wash with shampoo for soft and nourished hair

Butter massage

Heat and massage oil, coconut, or almond oil on dry hair, leaving it for 30-40 minutes before shampooing for moisturized and shiny hair

Olive oil treatment

Mix yogurt, olive oil, and essential oil, apply to your hair, cover for 15-20 minutes, then rinse for effective dry hair treatment

Yogurt and oil mask

Mash avocado with an egg, apply on hair for 20 minutes, and wash for strong and moisturized hair

Avocado paste

Mash a ripe banana, apply on hair for an hour, and wash for improved moisture, softness, and elasticity

Banana treatment

Rinse hair with lukewarm tea after shampooing for added shine, but be cautious about potential color changes

Tea rinse

Mix one egg with shampoo, apply on dry hair for five minutes, and rinse well to boost protein content

Egg-Enriched shampoo

Use egg directly or mix with yogurt and honey, apply on hair for 15-30 minutes, then rinse for nourished and healthy hair

Egg mask

Apple cider vinegar treatment

Mix apple cider vinegar, olive oil, and egg whites, apply to hair, cover for 30 minutes, then rinse it off with shampoo for effective dry hair care

Consume salmon, sardines, tuna, and oysters for omega-3 and walnuts, broccoli, tomatoes, blueberries, and kidney beans for antioxidants to keep hair shiny and healthy

Omega-3 rich diet

