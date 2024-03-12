Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
March 12, 2024
10 Home remedies to get rid of dry hair
Apply butter on dry hair, cover with a shower cap for 30 minutes, then wash with shampoo for soft and nourished hair
Butter massage
Heat and massage oil, coconut, or almond oil on dry hair, leaving it for 30-40 minutes before shampooing for moisturized and shiny hair
Olive oil treatment
Mix yogurt, olive oil, and essential oil, apply to your hair, cover for 15-20 minutes, then rinse for effective dry hair treatment
Yogurt and oil mask
Mash avocado with an egg, apply on hair for 20 minutes, and wash for strong and moisturized hair
Avocado paste
Mash a ripe banana, apply on hair for an hour, and wash for improved moisture, softness, and elasticity
Banana treatment
Rinse hair with lukewarm tea after shampooing for added shine, but be cautious about potential color changes
Tea rinse
Mix one egg with shampoo, apply on dry hair for five minutes, and rinse well to boost protein content
Egg-Enriched shampoo
Use egg directly or mix with yogurt and honey, apply on hair for 15-30 minutes, then rinse for nourished and healthy hair
Egg mask
Apple cider vinegar treatment
Mix apple cider vinegar, olive oil, and egg whites, apply to hair, cover for 30 minutes, then rinse it off with shampoo for effective dry hair care
Consume salmon, sardines, tuna, and oysters for omega-3 and walnuts, broccoli, tomatoes, blueberries, and kidney beans for antioxidants to keep hair shiny and healthy
Omega-3 rich diet
