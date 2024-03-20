Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

March 20, 2024

10 Home remedies to prevent split ends

Prepare a mix of egg yolk and oils like olive or almond and use it twice a week to repair split ends

Egg folk protein mask

Image Source: Freepik

Pamper your hair with aloe vera gel, lemon juice, and coconut oil to keep it moisturized and safe from damage, using it 2-3 times a week

Aloe Vera Gel, lemon and coconut oil

Image Source: Freepik

Mix coconut or almond oil with onion juice to make hair stronger and reduce hair loss

Onion juice

Image Source: Freepik

Use diluted apple cider vinegar to make your hair smooth, healthy, and frizz-free, making your hair happy

Apple cider vinegar

Image Source: Freepik

Mash ripe banana with coconut milk and apply it weekly for softer, and healthier hair, free from split ends

Image Source: Freepik

Banana hair mask

blend castor and coconut oils to make your hair hydrated and healthy, applying it twice a week for better hair

Castor oil+Coconut oil

Image Source: Freepik

Treat dry hair and split ends with mayonnaise to make it soft and smooth, showing your hair some love

Mayonnaise

Image Source: Freepik

Use mashed papaya, honey, and curd twice a week to make hair stronger and reduce breakage 

Ripe Papaya hair mask 

Image Source: Freepik

Chamomile tea treatment

Image Source: Freepik

Massage the scalp with jojoba and chamomile oil and rinse it off with chamomile tea for cleaner and healthier hair

Prepare a paste with fenugreek seeds, black lentils, and curd to coat hair and prevent split ends, making your hair healthier 

Fenugreek seeds+Black Lentil

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here