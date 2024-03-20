Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
March 20, 2024
10 Home remedies to prevent split ends
Prepare a mix of egg yolk and oils like olive or almond and use it twice a week to repair split ends
Egg folk protein mask
Image Source: Freepik
Pamper your hair with aloe vera gel, lemon juice, and coconut oil to keep it moisturized and safe from damage, using it 2-3 times a week
Aloe Vera Gel, lemon and coconut oil
Image Source: Freepik
Mix coconut or almond oil with onion juice to make hair stronger and reduce hair loss
Onion juice
Image Source: Freepik
Use diluted apple cider vinegar to make your hair smooth, healthy, and frizz-free, making your hair happy
Apple cider vinegar
Image Source: Freepik
Mash ripe banana with coconut milk and apply it weekly for softer, and healthier hair, free from split ends
Image Source: Freepik
Banana hair mask
blend castor and coconut oils to make your hair hydrated and healthy, applying it twice a week for better hair
Castor oil+Coconut oil
Image Source: Freepik
Treat dry hair and split ends with mayonnaise to make it soft and smooth, showing your hair some love
Mayonnaise
Image Source: Freepik
Use mashed papaya, honey, and curd twice a week to make hair stronger and reduce breakage
Ripe Papaya hair mask
Image Source: Freepik
Chamomile tea treatment
Image Source: Freepik
Massage the scalp with jojoba and chamomile oil and rinse it off with chamomile tea for cleaner and healthier hair
Prepare a paste with fenugreek seeds, black lentils, and curd to coat hair and prevent split ends, making your hair healthier
Fenugreek seeds+Black Lentil
Image Source: Freepik
