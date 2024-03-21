Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
March 21, 2024
10 Home remedies to remove blackheads
Granulated sugar and honey are the best combinations for natural exfoliants and removing dead skin cells and blackheads
Sugar and Honey scrub
Image Source: Freepik
Remove the stubborn blackheads and rejuvenate your skin with a DIY scrub made with coconut oil, lemon juice, coffee, and curd
Ground coffee and coconut oil
Image Source: Freepik
Get rid of blackheads and tighten the pores with egg whites, removing dirt, acne and excess oil
Egg whites
Image Source: Freepik
Mix oatmeal, yogurt, and orange peel to rejuvenate the skin, prevent tanning, and remove all blackheads and skin cells
Oatmeal, yogurt, and orange peel
Image Source: Freepik
With its natural antibiotic and exfoliant properties, lemon, honey, and sugar scrubs pull away blackheads, brightening skin
Image Source: Freepik
Lemon, honey, and sugar
The scrub is ideal for blackheads and whiteheads- Honey, sugar, and milk deeply cleanse pores, removing all bacteria
Honey, Sugar, and Milk
Image Source: Freepik
Add glow and remove blackheads with tomato and lemon scrub packed with amazing skin benefits
Tomato and Lemon Juice
Image Source: Freepik
Tea Tree oil, with anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties, clears out pores and helps to get rid of irritating blackheads
Tea Tree oil
Image Source: Freepik
Honey and Turmeric
Image Source: Freepik
The most-trusted turmeric is rich in antioxidants that slow down cell damage, making it a perfect blackhead removal remedy
Clogged pores make it difficult to remove blackheads, so steam your face to loosen up dirt and dead skin
Hot water steam
Image Source: Freepik
