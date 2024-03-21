Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

March 21, 2024

10 Home remedies to remove blackheads

Granulated sugar and honey are the best combinations for natural exfoliants and removing dead skin cells and blackheads

Sugar and Honey scrub

Image Source: Freepik

Remove the stubborn blackheads and rejuvenate your skin with a DIY scrub made with coconut oil, lemon juice, coffee, and curd

Ground coffee and coconut oil

Image Source: Freepik

Get rid of blackheads and tighten the pores with egg whites, removing dirt, acne and excess oil

Egg whites

Image Source: Freepik

Mix oatmeal, yogurt, and orange peel to rejuvenate the skin, prevent tanning, and remove all blackheads and skin cells

Oatmeal, yogurt, and orange peel 

Image Source: Freepik

With its natural antibiotic and exfoliant properties, lemon, honey, and sugar scrubs pull away blackheads, brightening skin

Image Source: Freepik

Lemon, honey, and sugar

The scrub is ideal for blackheads and whiteheads- Honey, sugar, and milk deeply cleanse pores, removing all bacteria

Honey, Sugar, and Milk

Image Source: Freepik

Add glow and remove blackheads with tomato and lemon scrub packed with amazing skin benefits

Tomato and Lemon Juice

Image Source: Freepik

Tea Tree oil, with anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties, clears out pores and helps to get rid of irritating blackheads

Tea Tree oil

Image Source: Freepik

Honey and Turmeric

Image Source: Freepik

The most-trusted turmeric is rich in antioxidants that slow down cell damage, making it a perfect blackhead removal remedy

Clogged pores make it difficult to remove blackheads, so steam your face to loosen up dirt and dead skin 

Hot water steam

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here