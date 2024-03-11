Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

March 11, 2024

10 home remedies to remove skin tan

Mix these natural ingredients for a tan-removing mask, exfoliating and brightening the skin

Lemon juice and Honey

Image Source: Freepik

Create a thick paste by mixing yogurt and gram flour, offering effective tan removal and skin hydration

Yogurt and Gram flour

Image Source: Freepik

Utilize the antioxidant-rich tomato, high in lycopene to quickly address sun damage and darkening

Tomato

Image Source: Freepik

Harness the versatility of Aloe Vera pulp to instantly reduce tan, soothe irritation and replenish skin moisture

Aloe Vera

Image Source: Freepik

Apply mashed raw papaya to exfoliate, improve skin texture, and eliminate pigmentation, skin spots, and open pores

Image Source: pexels

Raw Papaya

Make a paste using chilled yogurt and a pinch of turmeric for brightening hands, boosted by probiotics for skin-brightening 

Yogurt and Turmeric

Image Source: Freepik

Benefit from potato’s catecholase enzyme by blending and applying directly to hands, effectively removing the skin tone

Potato

Image Source: Freepik

Combine turmeric, gram flour, and milk for a paste and apply daily to remove skin tan in a few weeks

Gram flour and Turmeric

Image Source: Freepik

Almonds

Image Source: Freepik

Soak and blend almonds with milk to create a paste, leveraging its antioxidant properties for effective skin tan removal

Mix raw milk with turmeric and lemon juice for a natural tan removal remedy, massaging it on and washing it off after drying

Raw milk

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here