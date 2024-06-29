Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
lifestyle
june 29, 2024
10 Home Remedies to Soothe Neck Pain
Apply an ice pack for 15-20 minutes to reduce inflammation
Ice Pack
Image: Freepik
Use a warm compress for 15-20 minutes to relax muscles
Heat Therapy
Image: Freepik
Perform gentle neck stretches to improve flexibility and reduce tension
Gentle Stretching
Image: Freepik
Massage the neck gently to enhance blood flow and alleviate pain
Massage
Image: Freepik
Soak in a warm bath with Epsom salt to soothe sore muscles
Epsom Salt Bath
Image: Freepik
Use lavender or peppermint essential oil for a relaxing neck massage
Image: Freepik
Essential Oils
Maintain proper posture while sitting and standing to prevent neck strain
Good Posture
Image: Freepik
Drink plenty of water to keep your muscles hydrated and reduce stiffness
Hydration
Image: Freepik
Sip on chamomile or ginger tea to reduce inflammation and ease pain
Herbal Teas
Image: Freepik
Allow your neck to rest and avoid activities that worsen the pain
Rest
Image: Freepik
