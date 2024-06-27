Heading 3

june 27, 2024

10 Homemade Beauty Scrubs Using Sugar

Mix brown sugar with honey to create a moisturizing and exfoliating scrub that leaves your skin feeling soft and smooth

Brown Sugar and Honey Scrub

Image Source: Freepik

Combine granulated sugar with fresh lemon juice for a brightening and rejuvenating scrub that is perfect for dull skin

Lemon Sugar Scrub

Blend sugar with coconut oil for a hydrating and exfoliating scrub that helps to soften and nourish the skin

Coconut Oil and Sugar Scrub

Mix green tea with sugar and a bit of honey for an antioxidant-rich scrub that soothes and revitalizes the skin

Green Tea Sugar Scrub

Combine coffee grounds with sugar and olive oil to create an invigorating scrub that helps to reduce cellulite and improve skin texture

Coffee Sugar Scrub

Blend sugar with lavender essential oil and a carrier oil for a relaxing and exfoliating scrub that calms the senses and softens the skin

Lavender Sugar Scrub

Mix sugar with peppermint essential oil and coconut oil for a refreshing and cooling scrub that invigorates the skin

Mint Sugar Scrub

Combine sugar with vanilla extract and almond oil for a soothing and aromatic scrub that leaves the skin feeling silky and smooth

Vanilla Sugar Scrub

Rose Sugar Scrub

Blend sugar with rose petals and rose essential oil for a luxurious and fragrant scrub that rejuvenates and hydrates the skin

Mix ground oatmeal with sugar and honey for a gentle exfoliating scrub that soothes and nourishes sensitive skin

Oatmeal Sugar Scrub

