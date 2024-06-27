Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
lifestyle
june 27, 2024
10 Homemade Beauty Scrubs Using Sugar
Mix brown sugar with honey to create a moisturizing and exfoliating scrub that leaves your skin feeling soft and smooth
Brown Sugar and Honey Scrub
Combine granulated sugar with fresh lemon juice for a brightening and rejuvenating scrub that is perfect for dull skin
Lemon Sugar Scrub
Blend sugar with coconut oil for a hydrating and exfoliating scrub that helps to soften and nourish the skin
Coconut Oil and Sugar Scrub
Mix green tea with sugar and a bit of honey for an antioxidant-rich scrub that soothes and revitalizes the skin
Green Tea Sugar Scrub
Combine coffee grounds with sugar and olive oil to create an invigorating scrub that helps to reduce cellulite and improve skin texture
Coffee Sugar Scrub
Blend sugar with lavender essential oil and a carrier oil for a relaxing and exfoliating scrub that calms the senses and softens the skin
Lavender Sugar Scrub
Mix sugar with peppermint essential oil and coconut oil for a refreshing and cooling scrub that invigorates the skin
Mint Sugar Scrub
Combine sugar with vanilla extract and almond oil for a soothing and aromatic scrub that leaves the skin feeling silky and smooth
Vanilla Sugar Scrub
Rose Sugar Scrub
Blend sugar with rose petals and rose essential oil for a luxurious and fragrant scrub that rejuvenates and hydrates the skin
Mix ground oatmeal with sugar and honey for a gentle exfoliating scrub that soothes and nourishes sensitive skin
Oatmeal Sugar Scrub
