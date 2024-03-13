Heading 3

Aditi Singh

lifestyle 

March 13, 2024

10 homemade candy recipes to try

Melt chocolate and pour into cupcake liners. Spoon peanut butter on top and cover with more melted chocolate. Let it set

Peanut Butter Cups

Image Source: Pexels

Cook sugar, butter, and cream until golden brown. Pour into a lined pan, sprinkle with sea salt, let cool, and cut into squares

Salted Caramels

Image Source: Pexels

Mix melted chocolate with cream and chill until firm. Roll into balls and coat with cocoa powder, chopped nuts, or shredded coconut

Chocolate Truffles

Image Source: Pexels

Melt white chocolate and spread onto a baking sheet. Sprinkle crushed peppermint candies on top, let it set, and break into pieces

Peppermint Bark

Image Source: Pexels

Cook sugar and butter until golden brown. Pour onto a lined baking sheet, sprinkle with chocolate chips, let melt, and spread evenly. Sprinkle with chopped nuts and let it set

Image Source: Pexels

Homemade Toffee

Blend fruit juice with gelatin and sweetener. Pour into molds and chill until set

Fruit Gummies

Image Source: Pexels

Dip pretzel rods into melted chocolate, sprinkle with chopped nuts or sprinkles, and let it set

Chocolate Covered Pretzels

Image Source: Pexels

Mix shredded coconut with sweetened condensed milk and vanilla extract. Form into balls, bake until golden brown, and dip in melted chocolate

Coconut Macaroons

Image Source: Pexels

Homemade Marshmallows

Image Source: Pexels

Mix gelatin with sugar syrup until fluffy. Spread into a pan dusted with powdered sugar, let it set, and cut into squares

Dissolve sugar in water, add food coloring and flavoring, and suspend a string in the solution. Crystals will form over a few days

Rock Candy

Image Source: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here