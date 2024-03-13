Heading 3
Aditi Singh
lifestyle
March 13, 2024
10 homemade candy recipes to try
Melt chocolate and pour into cupcake liners. Spoon peanut butter on top and cover with more melted chocolate. Let it set
Peanut Butter Cups
Image Source: Pexels
Cook sugar, butter, and cream until golden brown. Pour into a lined pan, sprinkle with sea salt, let cool, and cut into squares
Salted Caramels
Image Source: Pexels
Mix melted chocolate with cream and chill until firm. Roll into balls and coat with cocoa powder, chopped nuts, or shredded coconut
Chocolate Truffles
Image Source: Pexels
Melt white chocolate and spread onto a baking sheet. Sprinkle crushed peppermint candies on top, let it set, and break into pieces
Peppermint Bark
Image Source: Pexels
Cook sugar and butter until golden brown. Pour onto a lined baking sheet, sprinkle with chocolate chips, let melt, and spread evenly. Sprinkle with chopped nuts and let it set
Image Source: Pexels
Homemade Toffee
Blend fruit juice with gelatin and sweetener. Pour into molds and chill until set
Fruit Gummies
Image Source: Pexels
Dip pretzel rods into melted chocolate, sprinkle with chopped nuts or sprinkles, and let it set
Chocolate Covered Pretzels
Image Source: Pexels
Mix shredded coconut with sweetened condensed milk and vanilla extract. Form into balls, bake until golden brown, and dip in melted chocolate
Coconut Macaroons
Image Source: Pexels
Homemade Marshmallows
Image Source: Pexels
Mix gelatin with sugar syrup until fluffy. Spread into a pan dusted with powdered sugar, let it set, and cut into squares
Dissolve sugar in water, add food coloring and flavoring, and suspend a string in the solution. Crystals will form over a few days
Rock Candy
Image Source: Pexels
