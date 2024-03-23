Heading 3
Aditi Singh
lifestyle
March 23, 2024
10 Homemade Desserts for Holi
Soft, spongy milk solid balls soaked in flavored sugar syrup are the perfect choice for Holi!
Gulab Jamun
Image Source: Pexels
Delicate flattened cheese patties soaked in sweetened, thickened milk are what we dream of on every occasion
Rasmalai
Image Source: Freepik
A refreshing milk-based drink flavored with nuts, spices, and saffron is the best relief from the scorching heat of March
Thandai
Image Source: Freepik
Sweet, fluffy pancakes made with flour, milk, and sugar, often served with a drizzle of sugar syrup will surely make you nostalgic
Malpua
Image Source: Freepik
The classic dish of Holi, deep-fried dumplings filled with a mixture of coconut, nuts, and sugar
Image Source: Freepik
Gujiya
Saffron-infused milk fudge, often garnished with pistachios or almonds is a mouthwatering delight
Kesar Peda
Image Source: Freepik
Sweet coconut balls made with condensed milk and flavored with cardamom are a delectable treat
Coconut Ladoo
Image Source: Freepik
Thick, creamy yogurt dessert flavored with saffron, cardamom, and nuts is a refreshing delicacy
Shrikhand
Image Source: Freepik
Jalebi
Image Source: Freepik
Deep-fried swirls of batter soaked in sugar syrup is a must dessert for the festivals
Thin flatbreads stuffed with a sweet lentil filling, usually made with chana dal and jaggery are quite famous in Maharashtra
Puran Poli
Image Source: Freepik


