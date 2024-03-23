Heading 3

Aditi Singh

March 23, 2024

10 Homemade Desserts for Holi

Soft, spongy milk solid balls soaked in flavored sugar syrup are the perfect choice for Holi!

Gulab Jamun

Delicate flattened cheese patties soaked in sweetened, thickened milk are what we dream of on every occasion

Rasmalai

A refreshing milk-based drink flavored with nuts, spices, and saffron is the best relief from the scorching heat of March

Thandai

Sweet, fluffy pancakes made with flour, milk, and sugar, often served with a drizzle of sugar syrup will surely make you nostalgic

Malpua

The classic dish of Holi, deep-fried dumplings filled with a mixture of coconut, nuts, and sugar

Gujiya

Saffron-infused milk fudge, often garnished with pistachios or almonds is a mouthwatering delight

Kesar Peda

Sweet coconut balls made with condensed milk and flavored with cardamom are a delectable treat

Coconut Ladoo

Thick, creamy yogurt dessert flavored with saffron, cardamom, and nuts is a refreshing delicacy

Shrikhand

Jalebi

Deep-fried swirls of batter soaked in sugar syrup is a must dessert for the festivals 

Thin flatbreads stuffed with a sweet lentil filling, usually made with chana dal and jaggery are quite famous in Maharashtra 

Puran Poli

