Jiya Surana
lifestyle
SEPTEMBER 1, 2023
10 Homemade face packs for dry skin
Packed with moisturising, anti-wrinkle, and anti-aging properties, a mixture of bananas, honey, and olive oil can deeply moisturise and condition your skin
Banana Face Pack
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
One tbsp of Chandan powder when mixed with coconut oil and rose water can effectively treat dry patches and any kind of skin irritation caused due to dryness
Chandan Face Pack
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Cucumber juice mixed with one tbsp of sugar gives skin a cooling and hydrating effect, making it soft and supple
Cucumber Face Pack
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
To keep your skin hydrated, a mixture of egg yolk and honey can be applied
Egg Yolk
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Rose Petals and Oats
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
A mixture of rose petals, ground oats, and water is known to help soothe dry skin and has been used traditionally as a skincare remedy for years
Mix mashed strawberries and ground oats with a tablespoon of honey and apply it to dry skin to get rid of dryness
Strawberry and Oatmeal
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
A face pack made of gram flour and curd works as an excellent exfoliator for dry skin. Additionally, it unclogs pores and helps moisturise your skin
Gram Flour and Curd
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
A mixture of aloe vera, honey, and sandalwood powder helps in moisturising and healing inflammation caused due to dryness
Aloe Vera Face Pack For Dry Skin
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Packed with skin-loving nutrients, vitamins, and antioxidants, mashed ripe papayas make an excellent ingredient to use in a face pack for dry skin
Ripe Papayas
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Rice flour helps in getting rid of the dead skin cells and flakiness on dry skin. Add some oatmeal and honey to it for soothing effects
Rice Flour Face Pack For Dry Skin
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
