SEPTEMBER 1, 2023

10 Homemade face packs for dry skin

Packed with moisturising, anti-wrinkle, and anti-aging properties, a mixture of bananas, honey, and olive oil can deeply moisturise and condition your skin

Banana Face Pack 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

One tbsp of Chandan powder when mixed with coconut oil and rose water can effectively treat dry patches and any kind of skin irritation caused due to dryness

Chandan Face Pack 

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

Cucumber juice mixed with one tbsp of sugar gives skin a cooling and hydrating effect, making it soft and supple

Cucumber Face Pack

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram 

To keep your skin hydrated, a mixture of egg yolk and honey can be applied

Egg Yolk

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram 

Rose Petals and Oats 

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram 

A mixture of rose petals, ground oats, and water is known to help soothe dry skin and has been used traditionally as a skincare remedy for years

Mix mashed strawberries and ground oats with a tablespoon of honey and apply it to dry skin to get rid of dryness 

Strawberry and Oatmeal 

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram 

A face pack made of gram flour and curd works as an excellent exfoliator for dry skin. Additionally, it unclogs pores and helps moisturise your skin

Gram Flour and Curd

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

A mixture of aloe vera, honey, and sandalwood powder helps in moisturising and healing inflammation caused due to dryness

Aloe Vera Face Pack For Dry Skin

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram 

Packed with skin-loving nutrients, vitamins, and antioxidants, mashed ripe papayas make an excellent ingredient to use in a face pack for dry skin

Ripe Papayas 

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

Rice flour helps in getting rid of the dead skin cells and flakiness on dry skin. Add some oatmeal and honey to it for soothing effects

Rice Flour Face Pack For Dry Skin

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

