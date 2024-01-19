Heading 3

Raina Reyaz

lifestyle

January 19, 2024

10 Homemade healthy condiments

Blend ripe avocados with Greek yogurt, lime juice, and a dash of garlic for a creamy and vibrant condiment. Perfect as a topping for tacos or a refreshing dip

Avocado Lime Crema

Elevate your hummus game by adding roasted red peppers. This savory and smoky twist creates a versatile dip or spread that pairs well with veggies, crackers, or as a sandwich spread

Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

Whip up a light, refreshing tzatziki by combining Greek yogurt, cucumber, garlic, and dill. This classic Greek sauce complements grilled meats or works as a cooling dip

Greek Tzatziki Sauce

Add a tropical kick to your dishes with a spicy mango salsa. Dice mangoes, red onion, jalapeños, and cilantro for a vibrant condiment that's fantastic on grilled chicken or fish

Spicy Mango Salsa

Give the traditional chimichurri a spicy twist by incorporating green chilies. This herbaceous sauce is a fantastic accompaniment to grilled meats, adding a burst of flavor

Green Chili Chimichurri

Create your own Dijon mustard with a blend of mustard seeds, white wine, and a touch of honey. This tangy and slightly spicy mustard is perfect for sandwiches or dressings

Homemade Dijon Mustard

Infuse Asian flavors into your meals with homemade sesame ginger soy sauce. A delicious marinade or dipping sauce for stir-fries, it adds depth and umami to your dishes

Sesame Ginger Soy Sauce

Blend cashews with fresh cilantro, lime juice, and garlic for a dairy-free cilantro lime cashew cream. This versatile sauce can be drizzled over tacos, salads or used as a creamy pasta sauce

Cilantro Lime Cashew Cream

Balsamic Fig Jam

Elevate your cheese boards or sandwiches with balsamic fig jam. Simmer figs, balsamic vinegar, and a hint of honey for a sweet and tangy spread that's a delightful balance of flavors

Combine tahini with turmeric, lemon juice, and a touch of maple syrup for a vibrant and healthy dressing. Drizzle it over salads, roasted vegetables or use it as a flavorful dip

Turmeric Tahini Dressing

