Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

March 08, 2024

10 Homemade masks to get rid of dark spots

Mix lemon juice and honey as it has citric acid and skin-healing properties, and apply on the face for 15 minutes daily to lighten dark spots 

Lemon and Honey face pack

Image: freepik

Combine sandalwood powder, lemon juice, glycerin, and rose water to reduce dark spots and improve skin problems

Sandalwood face pack

Image: freepik

Grind onion and garlic, and apply daily for 15 minutes to benefit from their scar-removing properties

Onion and Garlic face pack

Image: freepik

Mix milk and honey, apply daily, keep on for a few minutes, and remove it to get rid of dark spots

Milk and Honey face pack

Image: freepik

Apply fresh aloe vera gel with rosewater 3-4 times a week to reduce dark spots

Image: freepik

 Aloe vera face pack

Blend neem, powder, honey, and apple cider vinegar, and apply twice a week for its antiseptic properties and pH balance benefits

 Neem face pack

Image: freepik

Grate and apply potato with lemon juice daily to lighten dark spots with its natural bleaching properties

Potato face pack

Image: freepik

Mix besan, tomato pulp, and aloe vera gel and apply it twice a week to clean and remove dead skin cells

 Besan face pack

Image: freepik

Papaya Face pack

Image: freepik

Mash ripe papaya with green tea, and apply 2-3 times a week for exfoliation and brightening

Mix multani mitti with turmeric, honey, and rose water for an antioxidant-rich mask to get rid of dark spots

Turmeric face pack

Image: freepik

