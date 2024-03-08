Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
March 08, 2024
10 Homemade masks to get rid of dark spots
Mix lemon juice and honey as it has citric acid and skin-healing properties, and apply on the face for 15 minutes daily to lighten dark spots
Lemon and Honey face pack
Image: freepik
Combine sandalwood powder, lemon juice, glycerin, and rose water to reduce dark spots and improve skin problems
Sandalwood face pack
Image: freepik
Grind onion and garlic, and apply daily for 15 minutes to benefit from their scar-removing properties
Onion and Garlic face pack
Image: freepik
Mix milk and honey, apply daily, keep on for a few minutes, and remove it to get rid of dark spots
Milk and Honey face pack
Image: freepik
Apply fresh aloe vera gel with rosewater 3-4 times a week to reduce dark spots
Image: freepik
Aloe vera face pack
Blend neem, powder, honey, and apple cider vinegar, and apply twice a week for its antiseptic properties and pH balance benefits
Neem face pack
Image: freepik
Grate and apply potato with lemon juice daily to lighten dark spots with its natural bleaching properties
Potato face pack
Image: freepik
Mix besan, tomato pulp, and aloe vera gel and apply it twice a week to clean and remove dead skin cells
Besan face pack
Image: freepik
Papaya Face pack
Image: freepik
Mash ripe papaya with green tea, and apply 2-3 times a week for exfoliation and brightening
Mix multani mitti with turmeric, honey, and rose water for an antioxidant-rich mask to get rid of dark spots
Turmeric face pack
Image: freepik
