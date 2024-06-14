Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

june 14, 2024

10 Homemade masks to reduce wrinkles

Mix a tablespoon of lemon juice with a teaspoon of turmeric powder and granulated sugar, apply it on your face, and wash it off with cold water

Sugar, turmeric powder, and lemon juice

Image Source: Freepik

Mash 2-3 pineapple pieces, mix with an egg white and a tablespoon of honey, and apply and keep it for 15 minutes

Pineapple, egg white, and honey

Image Source: Freepik

 Combine equal parts of olive oil and lemon juice, warm slightly, and apply on the face for almost 15-20 minutes

Olive oil and lemon juice

Image Source: Freepik

Grind half a cup of masoor dal and mix it with lukewarm water, apply this paste for 15 minutes and rinse to gently exfoliate your skin

Masoor dal

Image Source: Freepik

Dab fresh lemon juice on your face using a cotton ball, leave it for 30 minutes, and rinse off to brighten and tighten the skin

Image Source: Freepik

Lemon

Mix an egg white with a mashed peach to create a thick paste, apply to the face for 20 minutes, and then rinse off for a smoother complexion

Egg white and peach

Image Source: Freepik

Mix half a cup of curd with 2 tbsp of turmeric powder, and let it dry for a glowing and even skin tone

Curd and Turmeric

Image Source: Freepik

Mash a ripe banana, add 2 tablespoons of curd and a teaspoon of honey, apply it, and rinse off with cold water to moisturize your skin

Banana, curd, and Honey

Image Source: Freepik

ACV, Honey, and Onion juice

Image Source: Freepik

Apply a mix of a spoon of honey and onion juice with some ACV and wash it off with lukewarm water

Mix some honey and cocoa powder as a paste, apply it for 15- 20 minutes, and rinse it off for a smoother complexion

Honey and Cocoa powder

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here