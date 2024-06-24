10 Homemade Mayonnaise Recipes to Try

Whisk together 1 egg yolk and a pinch of salt. Gradually add 1 cup of vegetable oil while continuing to whisk. Once the mixture thickens, stir in 1 tablespoon of lemon juice until smooth and creamy
Classic Mayonnaise
Image Source: Freepik
Whisk 1 egg yolk, 2 minced garlic cloves, and a pinch of salt together. Slowly add 1 cup of olive oil while whisking continuously. Once thickened, incorporate 1 tablespoon of lemon juice for a tangy finish
Garlic Mayonnaise
Image Source: Freepik
Combine 1 egg yolk, 1 teaspoon of regular mustard (or mustard powder), and a pinch of salt in a bowl. Gradually whisk in 1 cup of vegetable oil until the mixture thickens. Add 1 tablespoon of lemon juice and 1 to 2 tablespoons of Sriracha sauce, mixing well
Spicy Sriracha Mayonnaise
Image Source: Freepik
Whisk 1 egg yolk and a pinch of salt together. Gradually add 1 cup of vegetable oil while continuing to whisk. Stir in 1 tablespoon of lemon juice and 1 tablespoon of chopped fresh herbs such as parsley, thyme, black pepper, or chives
Herb Mayonnaise
Image Source: Freepik
In a bowl, whisk 1 egg yolk with a pinch of salt. Slowly add 1 cup of olive oil while whisking. Once the mixture thickens, stir in 1 tablespoon of lemon juice and 1 tablespoon of chopped fresh basil for a fresh, aromatic flavour
Image Source: Freepik
Lemon Basil Mayonnaise
Blend together 1 ripe avocado, 1 egg yolk, and a pinch of salt until smooth. Gradually add 1/2 cup of olive oil while blending. Finish by mixing in 1 tablespoon of lemon juice
Avocado Mayonnaise
Image Source: Freepik
Whisk 1 egg yolk, 1 tablespoon of regular mustard (or mustard powder), 1 tablespoon of honey, and a pinch of salt in a bowl. Gradually add 1 cup of vegetable oil while whisking. Stir in 1 tablespoon of lemon juice until the mixture is smooth and creamy
Honey Mustard Mayonnaise
Image Source: Freepik
Combine 1 egg yolk and a pinch of salt in a bowl. Gradually whisk in 1 cup of vegetable oil until the mixture thickens. Add 1 tablespoon of lemon juice and 1 tablespoon of tandoori masala, mixing well
Tandoori Mayonnaise
Image Source: Freepik
Ginger Mayonnaise
Image Source: Freepik
Whisk together 1 egg yolk and a pinch of salt. Gradually add 1 cup of vegetable oil while whisking continuously. Stir in 1 tablespoon of lemon juice and 1 tablespoon of freshly grated ginger for a zesty finish
In a bowl, whisk 1 egg yolk and a pinch of salt. Slowly add 1 cup of vegetable oil while whisking. Once the mixture thickens, stir in 1 tablespoon of lemon juice and 1 tablespoon of curry powder for a flavorful twist