Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
APRIL 05, 2024
10 Homemade Moisturizers for dry skin
Mixing Shea butter with rosehip, geranium, and sea buckthorn keeps skin hydrated and soothes dry and itchy skin
Shea Butter homemade moisturizer
Image Source: Pexels
Argan oil soothes skin and protects it from skin damage, while emu oil keeps skin soft. Mix them with essential oils and apply daily for soft-moisturized skin
Agran oil moisturizer
Image Source: Pexels
Blending Aloe vera with coconut or almond oil soothes and hydrates skin, so apply it daily for smooth and nourished skin
Aloe Vera Homemade face moisturizer
Image Source: Pexels
Beeswax and olive oil heal skin, while essential oils add fragrance, so melt, mix, and whip them together for a creamy moisturizer
Beeswax and essential oil moisturizer
Image Source: Pexels
Avocado oil with its antimicrobial properties nourishes the skin, so mix it with emu oil and essential oils for a moisturizer that keeps skin soft
Image Source: Pexels
Avocado oil moisturizer
Shea butter, almond oil, and essential oils moisturize and protect skin, so melt it, mix it, and store it for daily use
Carrot seed and Tea tree oil moisturizer
Image Source: Pexels
Honey and glycerin hydrate skin, while green tea balances bacteria, mix and apply overnight for moisturized and balanced skin
Honey + Green tea moisturizer
Image Source: Pexels
Chamomile tea soothes skin, while beeswax and almond oil prevent dryness, mix it with essential oils and apply daily for soft and hydrated skin
Chamomile tea moisturizer
Image Source: Pexels
Avocado and Lavender cream
Image Source: Pexels
Avocado and almond oil creates a protective layer, while lavender oil adds fragrance, perfect to soothe dry skin
shea butter, apricot seed and vitamin e essential oil nourishes skin, making it an effective creamy moisturizer
Apricot seed oil moisturizer
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.