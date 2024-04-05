Heading 3

10 Homemade Moisturizers for dry skin

Mixing Shea butter with rosehip, geranium, and sea buckthorn keeps skin hydrated and soothes dry and itchy skin

Shea Butter homemade moisturizer

Argan oil soothes skin and protects it from skin damage, while emu oil keeps skin soft. Mix them with essential oils and apply daily for soft-moisturized skin

Agran oil moisturizer

Blending Aloe vera with coconut or almond oil soothes and hydrates skin, so apply it daily for smooth and nourished skin

Aloe Vera Homemade face moisturizer

Beeswax and olive oil heal skin, while essential oils add fragrance, so melt, mix, and whip them together for a creamy moisturizer

Beeswax and essential oil moisturizer

Avocado oil with its antimicrobial properties nourishes the skin, so mix it with emu oil and essential oils for a moisturizer that keeps skin soft 

Avocado oil moisturizer

Shea butter, almond oil, and essential oils moisturize and protect skin, so melt it, mix it, and store it for daily use

Carrot seed and Tea tree oil moisturizer

Honey and glycerin hydrate skin, while green tea balances bacteria, mix and apply overnight for moisturized and balanced skin

Honey + Green tea moisturizer

Chamomile tea soothes skin, while beeswax and almond oil prevent dryness, mix it with essential oils and apply daily for soft and hydrated skin

Chamomile tea moisturizer

Avocado and Lavender cream

Avocado and almond oil creates a protective layer, while lavender oil adds fragrance, perfect to soothe dry skin

shea butter, apricot seed and vitamin e essential oil  nourishes skin, making it an effective creamy moisturizer 

Apricot seed oil moisturizer

