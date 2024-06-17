Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
lifestyle
june 17, 2024
10 Homemade Natural Toners for Radiant Skin
Boil rose petals in water, let it cool, strain, and store in a spray bottle. It hydrates, soothes skin, and tightens pores
Rose Water Toner
Image Source: Freepik
Brew green tea, cool it, and pour it into a spray bottle. It is rich in antioxidants, reduces inflammation, and fights acne
Green Tea Toner
Image Source: Freepik
Mix 1 part ACV with 2 parts water, and store in a spray bottle. It balances skin pH, fights bacteria, and reduces blemishes
Apple Cider Vinegar Toner
Image Source: Freepik
Blend cucumber, strain the juice, mix with water, and store in a spray bottle. It hydrates, soothes irritation, and reduces puffiness
Cucumber Toner
Image Source: Freepik
Mix equal parts Witch hazel and water, and store in a spray bottle. It reduces oiliness, tightens pores, and soothes skin
Image Source: Freepik
Witch Hazel Toner
Mix aloe vera gel with water and store in a spray bottle. It hydrates, heals, and soothes skin
Aloe Vera Toner
Image Source: Freepik
Brew chamomile tea, cool it, and pour it into a spray bottle. It calms irritated skin, reduces redness, and hydrates
Chamomile Tea Toner
Image Source: Freepik
Boil mint leaves in water, cool, strain, and store in a spray bottle. It refreshes skin, tightens pores and reduces oiliness
Mint Leaf Toner
Image Source: Freepik
Lemon Juice Toner
Image Source: Freepik
Mix 1 part lemon juice with 2 parts water, and store in a spray bottle. It brightens skin, reduces dark spots, and fights acne
Soak rice in water for 30 minutes, strain, and store in a spray bottle. It tightens pores, brightens skin, and smooths texture
Rice Water Toner
Image Source: Freepik
