Sanjukta Choudhury

lifestyle 

june 17, 2024

10 Homemade Natural Toners for Radiant Skin

Boil rose petals in water, let it cool, strain, and store in a spray bottle. It hydrates, soothes skin, and tightens pores

Rose Water Toner

Brew green tea, cool it, and pour it into a spray bottle. It is rich in antioxidants, reduces inflammation, and fights acne

Green Tea Toner

Mix 1 part ACV with 2 parts water, and store in a spray bottle. It balances skin pH, fights bacteria, and reduces blemishes

Apple Cider Vinegar Toner

Blend cucumber, strain the juice, mix with water, and store in a spray bottle. It hydrates, soothes irritation, and reduces puffiness

Cucumber Toner

Mix equal parts Witch hazel and water, and store in a spray bottle. It reduces oiliness, tightens pores, and soothes skin

Witch Hazel Toner

Mix aloe vera gel with water and store in a spray bottle. It hydrates, heals, and soothes skin

Aloe Vera Toner

Brew chamomile tea, cool it, and pour it into a spray bottle. It calms irritated skin, reduces redness, and hydrates

Chamomile Tea Toner

Boil mint leaves in water, cool, strain, and store in a spray bottle. It refreshes skin, tightens pores and reduces oiliness

Mint Leaf Toner

Lemon Juice Toner

Mix 1 part lemon juice with 2 parts water, and store in a spray bottle. It brightens skin, reduces dark spots, and fights acne

Soak rice in water for 30 minutes, strain, and store in a spray bottle. It tightens pores, brightens skin, and smooths texture

Rice Water Toner

