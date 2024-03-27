Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

March 27, 2024

10 Homemade Pomegranate face packs

A blend of papaya extracts, grapeseed oil, and pomegranate to keep skin youthful and radiant, reducing aging and inflammation

Papaya, Grapeseed oil and pomegranate

Image Source: Freepik

Combining green tea, coffee, and pomegranate for enhanced skin elasticity, reducing wrinkles, and promoting a healthy and clear complexion

Green tea, coffee and pomegranate

Image Source: Freepik

A mixture of oatmeal, yogurt, and pomegranate to reduce acne, moisturize, and brighten complexion for glowing skin

Oats, yogurt, and pomegranate

Image Source: Freepik

Don’t throw pomegranate peel use it with Multani mitti and rice water to rejuvenate skin, preventing skin aging

Multani mitti, rice water, and pomegranate peel

Image Source: Freepik

A soothing blend of mint leaves, lemon juice, and cucumber water relaxes facial muscles, prevents skin aging, and gives an even complexion

Image Source: Freepik

Mint leaves, lemon juice and pomegranate

With the antimicrobial properties of honey, coffee skin-evening effects, and aloe vera’s moisturizing benefits for plump and dewy skin

Honey, coffee, and pomegranate

Image Source: Freepik

Use banana, rose water, and milk cream to soothe skin, reduce damage, and treat sunburns and allergies effectively

Banana, rose water, and pomegranate

Image Source: Freepik

A mix of orange peel, yogurt, and tomato juice to maintain skin tone, moisturize and combat a healthy glow

Orange peel, yogurt, and pomegranate

Image Source: Freepik

Turmeric, milk and pomegranate

Image Source: Freepik

Combine turmeric, milk, and pomegranate for its anti-inflammatory benefits, nourishment, and hydration

A perfect combination of lemon juice, aloe vera, and pomegranate to maintain skin youthfulness, moisturize and brighten complexion naturally

Lemon juice, aloe vera, and pomegranate

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here