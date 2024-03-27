Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
March 27, 2024
10 Homemade Pomegranate face packs
A blend of papaya extracts, grapeseed oil, and pomegranate to keep skin youthful and radiant, reducing aging and inflammation
Papaya, Grapeseed oil and pomegranate
Combining green tea, coffee, and pomegranate for enhanced skin elasticity, reducing wrinkles, and promoting a healthy and clear complexion
Green tea, coffee and pomegranate
A mixture of oatmeal, yogurt, and pomegranate to reduce acne, moisturize, and brighten complexion for glowing skin
Oats, yogurt, and pomegranate
Don’t throw pomegranate peel use it with Multani mitti and rice water to rejuvenate skin, preventing skin aging
Multani mitti, rice water, and pomegranate peel
A soothing blend of mint leaves, lemon juice, and cucumber water relaxes facial muscles, prevents skin aging, and gives an even complexion
Mint leaves, lemon juice and pomegranate
With the antimicrobial properties of honey, coffee skin-evening effects, and aloe vera’s moisturizing benefits for plump and dewy skin
Honey, coffee, and pomegranate
Use banana, rose water, and milk cream to soothe skin, reduce damage, and treat sunburns and allergies effectively
Banana, rose water, and pomegranate
A mix of orange peel, yogurt, and tomato juice to maintain skin tone, moisturize and combat a healthy glow
Orange peel, yogurt, and pomegranate
Turmeric, milk and pomegranate
Combine turmeric, milk, and pomegranate for its anti-inflammatory benefits, nourishment, and hydration
A perfect combination of lemon juice, aloe vera, and pomegranate to maintain skin youthfulness, moisturize and brighten complexion naturally
Lemon juice, aloe vera, and pomegranate
