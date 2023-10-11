Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle

OCTOBER 11, 2023

10 honeymoon destinations for couples

The island of Bali is one of the most visited destinations for couples to spend their honeymoon period

Bali

Image: Pixabay 

The luxury beach region is like a heaven on earth for couples who are nature lovers

Costa Rica

Image: Pixabay 

It is probably the most preferred honeymoon destination that offers white sand beaches and crystal clear waters

Maldives

Image: Pixabay 

Home to the world's tallest skyscraper, Dubai is the most popular honeymoon destination globally

Dubai

Image: Pixabay 

Diverse marine life and rainforests keep Mauritius young and evergreen destination for couples and newly weds to enjoy romance

Mauritius

Image: Pixabay 

This city is a synonym for love. Be it food or architecture, Paris has so much for couples to explore on their honeymoon

Paris

Image: Pixabay 

Honeymoon becomes blissful if you arrive in Switzerland. The enchanting valleys and amusing weather are perfect for couples

Switzerland

Image: Pixabay 

If you are looking for an Indian honeymoon destination, Nainital is probably the best you can opt for

Nainital

Image: Pixabay 

The city has a special fantasy charm and if you and your partners are history lovers, it might be the best honeymoon spots

Venice

Image: Pixabay 

For a picture-perfect honeymoon, the island of Santorini (Greece) is pretty unbeatable

Santorini

Image: Pixabay 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here