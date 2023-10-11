Heading 3
10 honeymoon destinations for couples
The island of Bali is one of the most visited destinations for couples to spend their honeymoon period
Bali
Image: Pixabay
The luxury beach region is like a heaven on earth for couples who are nature lovers
Costa Rica
Image: Pixabay
It is probably the most preferred honeymoon destination that offers white sand beaches and crystal clear waters
Maldives
Image: Pixabay
Home to the world's tallest skyscraper, Dubai is the most popular honeymoon destination globally
Dubai
Image: Pixabay
Diverse marine life and rainforests keep Mauritius young and evergreen destination for couples and newly weds to enjoy romance
Mauritius
Image: Pixabay
This city is a synonym for love. Be it food or architecture, Paris has so much for couples to explore on their honeymoon
Paris
Image: Pixabay
Honeymoon becomes blissful if you arrive in Switzerland. The enchanting valleys and amusing weather are perfect for couples
Switzerland
Image: Pixabay
If you are looking for an Indian honeymoon destination, Nainital is probably the best you can opt for
Nainital
Image: Pixabay
The city has a special fantasy charm and if you and your partners are history lovers, it might be the best honeymoon spots
Venice
Image: Pixabay
For a picture-perfect honeymoon, the island of Santorini (Greece) is pretty unbeatable
Santorini
Image: Pixabay
