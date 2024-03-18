Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Travel

MARCH 18, 2024

10 Honeymoon destinations in Uttarakhand

Experience thrilling adventures like skiing amidst breathtaking Himalayan landscapes or enjoy a cozy atmosphere with mountain views, perfect for a romantic time

Auli

Enjoy romantic stays amidst picturesque mountains and explore attractions like Tapovan and Robber’s Cave

Dehradun

Enjoy jungle safaris and romantic moments by the Kosi River, making Jim Corbett an ideal honeymoon destination in Uttarakhand

Jim Corbett

Wake up to the mesmerizing views of snow-capped peaks, take romantic walks in lush green terrains, and visit scenic spots like Rudradhari Falls for an enchanting honeymoon

Kausani

Fall in love amidst clouds and scenic beauty, and explore attractions like Benog Wildlife Sanctuary and Lal Tibba, enjoying romantic boat rides 

Mussorie

Sail in the calm water of Naini Lake, hike up to the tiffin top for panoramic views, and cherish romantic moments amidst the beauty of Nainital

Nainital

Enjoy a private retreat with stunning views of Mount Trishul, visit attractions like Bhalu Dam and Chaubatia Garden, and witness breathtaking sunsets for a perfect quality time

Ranikhet

Explore the serene Binsar Wildlife Sanctuary, go trekking, and camp amidst nature’s beauty with your loved ones

Binsar

Enjoy the colonial charm and natural beauty of Almora, indulge in a cultural experience, and shop for local handicrafts for a cozy honeymoon

Almora

Spend lazy days amidst the serene mountains of Lansdowne, take romantic strolls under oak and pine trees, and enjoy peaceful moments together

Lansdowne

