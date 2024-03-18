Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Travel
MARCH 18, 2024
10 Honeymoon destinations in Uttarakhand
Experience thrilling adventures like skiing amidst breathtaking Himalayan landscapes or enjoy a cozy atmosphere with mountain views, perfect for a romantic time
Auli
Image Source: Freepik
Enjoy romantic stays amidst picturesque mountains and explore attractions like Tapovan and Robber’s Cave
Dehradun
Image Source: Freepik
Enjoy jungle safaris and romantic moments by the Kosi River, making Jim Corbett an ideal honeymoon destination in Uttarakhand
Jim Corbett
Image Source: Freepik
Wake up to the mesmerizing views of snow-capped peaks, take romantic walks in lush green terrains, and visit scenic spots like Rudradhari Falls for an enchanting honeymoon
Kausani
Image Source: Freepik
Fall in love amidst clouds and scenic beauty, and explore attractions like Benog Wildlife Sanctuary and Lal Tibba, enjoying romantic boat rides
Mussorie
Image Source: Freepik
Sail in the calm water of Naini Lake, hike up to the tiffin top for panoramic views, and cherish romantic moments amidst the beauty of Nainital
Nainital
Image Source: Freepik
Enjoy a private retreat with stunning views of Mount Trishul, visit attractions like Bhalu Dam and Chaubatia Garden, and witness breathtaking sunsets for a perfect quality time
Ranikhet
Image Source: Freepik
Explore the serene Binsar Wildlife Sanctuary, go trekking, and camp amidst nature’s beauty with your loved ones
Binsar
Image Source: Freepik
Enjoy the colonial charm and natural beauty of Almora, indulge in a cultural experience, and shop for local handicrafts for a cozy honeymoon
Almora
Image Source: Freepik
Spend lazy days amidst the serene mountains of Lansdowne, take romantic strolls under oak and pine trees, and enjoy peaceful moments together
Lansdowne
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.