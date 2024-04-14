Heading 3

10 Hopeless romantic quotes

“If you can choose what you can hold onto in life, choose each other”

“Love is like a gentle gust of wind. You don’t see it, but you can feel it, and know that it is there”

“The only way that I can understand all that I understand is through love, because I love”

 “I don’t want to text you. I want to hold your hands, look into your eyes, and tell you that I love you”

“Being a romantic means accepting that sometimes you’ll be pathetic, not heroic. It is part of love”

“No matter what happens, I will never, not in a thousand tragic outcomes, ever regret loving you”

“They say when you meet the love of your life, time stops, and that’s true”

“You have bewitched me, body and soul, and I love, I love, I love you. I never wish to be parted from you from this day on” 

“And the thing with a hopeless romantic is…that he remains in love forever, with a hope”

“We are hopeless romantics, who still fall in love with words” 

