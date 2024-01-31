Heading 3
Nikita Vishwakarma
Lifestyle
January 31, 2024
10 Horror novels to read
This classic Gothic novel introduces the iconic vampire Count Dracula and is a cornerstone of vampire literature
Dracula by Bram Stoker (1897)
Image Source: Pexels
Another classic, this novel explores themes of science, morality, and the consequences of playing god, as Victor Frankenstein creates a monster
Frankenstein by Mary Shelley (1818)
Image Source: Pexels
A psychological horror novel that follows the story of Jack Torrance, his family, and their experiences in the haunted Overlook Hotel
The Shining by Stephen King (1977)
Image Source: Pexels
A haunted house tale that is known for its atmospheric tension and psychological horror
The Haunting of Hill House by Shirley Jackson (1959)
Image Source: Pexels
A terrifying story of demonic possession and the battle between good and evil
The Exorcist by William Peter Blatty (1971)
Image Source: Pexels
A post-apocalyptic horror novel where supernatural entities drive people to madness and violence if they are seen
Bird Box by Josh Malerman (2014)
Image Source: Pexels
Set in 1950s Mexico, this novel blends gothic horror with social commentary as it follows a woman investigating strange occurrences in a haunted mansion
Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (2020)
Image Source: Pexels
A complex and experimental novel that plays with the format to create an unsettling and immersive reading experience
House of Leaves by Mark Z. Danielewski (2000)
Image Source: Pexels
A post-apocalyptic horror novel that introduces a unique take on the zombie genre
The Girl with All the Gifts by M.R. Carey (2014)
Image Source: Pexels
A psychological horror-thriller that introduces the iconic characters Hannibal Lecter and Clarice Starling, delving into the mind of a brilliant but insane serial killer
The Silence of the Lambs by Thomas Harris (1988)
Image Source: Pexels
