January 31, 2024

10 Horror novels to read

This classic Gothic novel introduces the iconic vampire Count Dracula and is a cornerstone of vampire literature

Dracula by Bram Stoker (1897) 

Another classic, this novel explores themes of science, morality, and the consequences of playing god, as Victor Frankenstein creates a monster

Frankenstein by Mary Shelley (1818) 

A psychological horror novel that follows the story of Jack Torrance, his family, and their experiences in the haunted Overlook Hotel

The Shining by Stephen King (1977) 

A haunted house tale that is known for its atmospheric tension and psychological horror 

The Haunting of Hill House by Shirley Jackson (1959) 

A terrifying story of demonic possession and the battle between good and evil

The Exorcist by William Peter Blatty (1971)

A post-apocalyptic horror novel where supernatural entities drive people to madness and violence if they are seen

 Bird Box by Josh Malerman (2014) 

Set in 1950s Mexico, this novel blends gothic horror with social commentary as it follows a woman investigating strange occurrences in a haunted mansion

Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (2020) 

A complex and experimental novel that plays with the format to create an unsettling and immersive reading experience

House of Leaves by Mark Z. Danielewski (2000) 

 A post-apocalyptic horror novel that introduces a unique take on the zombie genre

The Girl with All the Gifts by M.R. Carey (2014)

A psychological horror-thriller that introduces the iconic characters Hannibal Lecter and Clarice Starling, delving into the mind of a brilliant but insane serial killer

The Silence of the Lambs by Thomas Harris (1988) 

