Priyanshi Shah
March 16, 2024
10 Hostel life captions
Making memories and mischief in the hostel
#1
Living the hostel life to the fullest
#2
The hostel life is where the stories are made
#3
My hostel room is a mess, and so am I
#4
Getting through hostel life, one coffee at a time
#5
Hostel life: where cleanliness goes to die
#6
Everyday feels like a sleepover party
#7
Double-tap if you miss your hostel days
#8
#9
Home is where the hostel is
Hostel life: 90% chaos, 10% studying
#10
