Nikita Vishwakarma
travel
FEBRUARY 07, 2024
10 Hot air balloon ride places in India
Take a hot air balloon ride over the Pink City and enjoy panoramic views of its historic forts, palaces, and the Aravalli Range
Jaipur, Rajasthan
Image Source: Pexels
Soar above the Pushkar Camel Fair grounds and witness the vibrant colors of the fair, the holy Pushkar Lake, and the surrounding desert
Pushkar, Rajasthan
Image Source: Pexels
Drift over the spiritual town of Rishikesh and witness the Ganges River flowing through the Himalayan foothills and the lush green landscapes
Rishikesh, Uttarakhand
Image Source: Pexels
Experience the magic of a hot air balloon ride over the iconic Taj Mahal and Agra Fort, providing a unique perspective of these UNESCO World Heritage Sites
Agra, Uttar Pradesh
Image Source: Pexels
Float above the beaches of Goa and enjoy breathtaking views of the coastline, palm trees, and the Arabian Sea during a sunrise or sunset balloon ride
Goa
Image Source: Pexels
Take a hot air balloon ride over the scenic landscapes of Lonavala, surrounded by lush greenery, hills, and the famous Bhushi Dam
Lonavala, Maharashtra
Image Source: Pexels
Soar above the snow-capped mountains and valleys of Manali, providing a mesmerizing view of the Himalayan range
Manali, Himachal Pradesh
Image Source: Pexels
Enjoy a serene hot air balloon ride over the beaches and French colonial architecture of Puducherry, with views of the Bay of Bengal
Puducherry
Image Source: Pexels
Glide over the historical city of Mysuru and its landmarks, including the Mysuru Palace and Chamundi Hills, offering a unique perspective of this cultural hub
Mysuru, Karnataka
Image Source: Pexels
Take a hot air balloon ride over the Neemrana Fort, offering panoramic views of the Aravalli Range and the surrounding landscapes
Neemrana, Rajasthan
Image Source: Pexels
