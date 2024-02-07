Heading 3

Nikita Vishwakarma

travel

FEBRUARY 07, 2024

10 Hot air balloon ride places in India

Take a hot air balloon ride over the Pink City and enjoy panoramic views of its historic forts, palaces, and the Aravalli Range

Jaipur, Rajasthan

Image Source: Pexels

Soar above the Pushkar Camel Fair grounds and witness the vibrant colors of the fair, the holy Pushkar Lake, and the surrounding desert

Pushkar, Rajasthan

Image Source: Pexels

Drift over the spiritual town of Rishikesh and witness the Ganges River flowing through the Himalayan foothills and the lush green landscapes

Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

Image Source: Pexels

Experience the magic of a hot air balloon ride over the iconic Taj Mahal and Agra Fort, providing a unique perspective of these UNESCO World Heritage Sites

Agra, Uttar Pradesh 

Image Source: Pexels

Float above the beaches of Goa and enjoy breathtaking views of the coastline, palm trees, and the Arabian Sea during a sunrise or sunset balloon ride

Goa

Image Source: Pexels

Take a hot air balloon ride over the scenic landscapes of Lonavala, surrounded by lush greenery, hills, and the famous Bhushi Dam

Lonavala, Maharashtra

Image Source: Pexels

Soar above the snow-capped mountains and valleys of Manali, providing a mesmerizing view of the Himalayan range

Manali, Himachal Pradesh

Image Source: Pexels

Enjoy a serene hot air balloon ride over the beaches and French colonial architecture of Puducherry, with views of the Bay of Bengal

Puducherry

Image Source: Pexels

Glide over the historical city of Mysuru and its landmarks, including the Mysuru Palace and Chamundi Hills, offering a unique perspective of this cultural hub

Mysuru, Karnataka

Image Source: Pexels

Take a hot air balloon ride over the Neemrana Fort, offering panoramic views of the Aravalli Range and the surrounding landscapes

Neemrana, Rajasthan

Image Source: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here