Raina Reyaz

NOVEMBER 07, 2023

10 hot beverages to try

 Originating from India, this spiced tea combines black tea, milk, and a blend of aromatic spices like cardamom, cinnamon, and ginger. It's a comforting and flavorful choice

Chai

 A beloved classic, hot chocolate is a rich and creamy blend of cocoa, milk, and sugar. Top it with whipped cream and chocolate shavings for extra indulgence

Hot Chocolate

Whether you prefer a simple black coffee, a cappuccino, or a latte, coffee offers a warm, caffeinated embrace to start your day or keep you going

Coffee

Add instant coffee powder and sugar in a cup and then pour warm water while mixing them well

Mulled Wine

 A soothing herbal tea, peppermint tea is known for its refreshing and minty flavor, making it an excellent choice for relaxation

Peppermint Tea

Warm apple cider infused with cinnamon and cloves is a quintessential fall beverage, capturing the essence of the harvest season

Hot Apple Cider

Spiced Hot Toddy

 A classic remedy for a cold day, the hot toddy is a warm cocktail made with whiskey or rum, honey, lemon, and a dash of spices, sure to warm you from the inside out

Matcha, a finely ground green tea powder, creates a vibrant and earthy latte that's both soothing and energizing

Matcha Latte

 This Ayurvedic-inspired drink combines turmeric, milk, and spices to create a warm, golden-hued beverage known for its potential health benefits

Turmeric Latte (Golden Milk)

A delightful winter treat, hot buttered rum features dark rum, butter, brown sugar, and a pinch of spices for a rich and comforting flavor

Hot Buttered Rum

