A beloved classic, hot chocolate is a rich and creamy blend of cocoa, milk, and sugar. Top it with whipped cream and chocolate shavings for extra indulgence
Hot Chocolate
Whether you prefer a simple black coffee, a cappuccino, or a latte, coffee offers a warm, caffeinated embrace to start your day or keep you going
Coffee
Add instant coffee powder and sugar in a cup and then pour warm water while mixing them well
Mulled Wine
A soothing herbal tea, peppermint tea is known for its refreshing and minty flavor, making it an excellent choice for relaxation
Peppermint Tea
Warm apple cider infused with cinnamon and cloves is a quintessential fall beverage, capturing the essence of the harvest season
Hot Apple Cider
Spiced Hot Toddy
A classic remedy for a cold day, the hot toddy is a warm cocktail made with whiskey or rum, honey, lemon, and a dash of spices, sure to warm you from the inside out
Matcha, a finely ground green tea powder, creates a vibrant and earthy latte that's both soothing and energizing
Matcha Latte
This Ayurvedic-inspired drink combines turmeric, milk, and spices to create a warm, golden-hued beverage known for its potential health benefits
Turmeric Latte (Golden Milk)
A delightful winter treat, hot buttered rum features dark rum, butter, brown sugar, and a pinch of spices for a rich and comforting flavor
Hot Buttered Rum
