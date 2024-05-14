Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Travel
may 14, 2024
10 hot spots in Lonavala
Explore the fascinating views and enjoy the adventurous thrill from the high point of the cliff
Tiger’s Leap
Image Source: Freepik
Plan a visit to these ancient Buddhist rock-cut caves having intricate carvings and serene landscapes
Bhaja Caves
Image Source: Freepik
Take a walk by the lake and enjoy picturesque surroundings, best for a romantic time with your partner
Lonavala Lake
Image Source: Freepik
Go on a trek through lush greenery and reach the historic fort with enchanting views of the mountains
Rajmachi fort
Image Source: Freepik
Explore some best intricately carved Buddhist rock-cut caves, just a few kilometers away from Lonavala
Karla caves
Image Source: Freepik
Enjoy some water fun with your family or partner at the waterfalls- a perfect picnic spot
Bhushi Dam
Image Source: Freepik
Visit this place, and enjoy some camping near the pristine lake, and beautiful mountain views
Pawna Lake
Image Source: Freepik
If you’re a history lover then visit and explore the history of this fascinating fort with excellent architecture
Lohagad fort
Image Source: Freepik
Admire the beauty of this waterfall, surrounded by breathtaking greenery, ideal for nature lovers
Kune Falls
Image Source: Freepik
Plan a visit and enjoy a peaceful stroll to this well-maintained park with beautiful flowers, and greenery
Ryewood park
Image Source: Freepik
