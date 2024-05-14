Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Travel

may 14, 2024

10 hot spots in Lonavala

Explore the fascinating views and enjoy the adventurous thrill from the high point of the cliff

Tiger’s Leap

Image Source: Freepik

Plan a visit to these ancient Buddhist rock-cut caves having intricate carvings and serene landscapes

Bhaja Caves

Image Source: Freepik

Take a walk by the lake and enjoy picturesque surroundings, best for a romantic time with your partner

Lonavala Lake

Image Source: Freepik

Go on a trek through lush greenery and reach the historic fort with enchanting views of the mountains

Rajmachi fort

Image Source: Freepik

Explore some best intricately carved Buddhist rock-cut caves, just a few kilometers away from Lonavala

Karla caves

Image Source: Freepik

Enjoy some water fun with your family or partner at the waterfalls- a perfect picnic spot

Bhushi Dam

Image Source: Freepik

Visit this place, and enjoy some camping near the pristine lake, and beautiful mountain views

Pawna Lake

Image Source: Freepik

If you’re a history lover then visit and explore the history of this fascinating fort with excellent architecture 

Lohagad fort

Image Source: Freepik

Admire the beauty of this waterfall, surrounded by breathtaking greenery, ideal for nature lovers

Kune Falls

Image Source: Freepik

Plan a visit and enjoy a peaceful stroll to this well-maintained park with beautiful flowers, and greenery 

Ryewood park

Image Source: Freepik

