Mohit K Dixit
travel
December 08, 2023
10 hygiene tips while traveling
Wash Your Hands At Frequent Intervals
Cover Your Nose And Mouth When You Cough Or Sneeze
Always keep a bottle of sanitiser
Make a hygiene bag which must contain all the necessary items- Sunscreen, Lap Balm, Moisturizer, Hand wash, soap, sanitizer etc
Besides a hygiene bag, also carry a waste bag in which you can dump used tissues, wipes and wrappers
Avoid eating undercooked meals or something that isn’t served piping hot
Be cautious when using a shared restroom. Keep your masks on and try to not touch many things
A quality shower after a long day of sightseeing can freshen you up and get rid of the grime, sweat, bacteria clinging to your skin and hair
If you’re using a shared bathroom, enter with your anti-slip bathroom slippers on because that’s way more hygienic than going barefoot
Equip yourself with ample tissues and toilet paper if you’re especially visiting rural areas that might not have such facilities
