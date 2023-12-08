Heading 3

December 08, 2023

10 hygiene tips while traveling 

Wash Your Hands At Frequent Intervals

#1

Image Source: Pexels 

Cover Your Nose And Mouth When You Cough Or Sneeze 

#2

Image Source: Pexels 

Always keep a bottle of sanitiser

#3

Image Source: Pexels 

Make a hygiene bag which must contain all the necessary items- Sunscreen, Lap Balm, Moisturizer, Hand wash, soap, sanitizer etc

#4

Image Source: Pexels 

Besides a hygiene bag, also carry a waste bag in which you can dump used tissues, wipes and wrappers 

#5

Image Source: Pexels 

Avoid eating undercooked meals or something that isn’t served piping hot

#6

Image Source: Pexels 

Be cautious when using a shared restroom. Keep your masks on and try to not touch many things 

#7

Image Source: Pexels 

A quality shower after a long day of sightseeing can freshen you up and get rid of the grime, sweat, bacteria clinging to your skin and hair

#8

Image Source: Pexels 

If you’re using a shared bathroom, enter with your anti-slip bathroom slippers on because that’s way more hygienic than going barefoot

#9

Image Source: Pexels 

Equip yourself with ample tissues and toilet paper if you’re especially visiting rural areas that might not have such facilities 

#10

Image Source: Pexels 

