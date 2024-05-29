Heading 3

 Priyanshi Shah

Lifestyle

may 29, 2024

10 iconic and famous book quotes

“There is some good in this world, and it’s worth fighting for” -J.R.R. Tolkien, The Two Towers

#1

"It is only with the heart that one can see rightly; what is essential is invisible to the eye” - Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, The Little Princ

#2

“The only way out of the labyrinth of suffering is to forgive” -John Green, Looking for Alaska

#3

“We accept the love we think we deserve” - Stephen Chbosky, The Perks of Being a Wallflower

#4

“I am not afraid of storms, for I am learning how to sail my ship” - Louisa May Alcott, Little Women

#5

“It is nothing to die; it is dreadful not to live” -Victor Hugo, Les Misérables

#6

“Who controls the past controls the future. Who controls the present controls the past”  - George Orwell, Nineteen Eighty-Four

#7

“It is a truth universally acknowledged, that a single man in possession of a good fortune, must be in want of a wife” -Jane Austen, Pride and Prejudice

#8

“It does not do to dwell on dreams and forget to live” -J.K. Rowling, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stoneur

#9

“He has put a knife on the things that held us together and we have fallen apart” -Chinua Achebe, Things Fall Apart

#10

