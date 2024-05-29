Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
may 29, 2024
10 iconic and famous book quotes
“There is some good in this world, and it’s worth fighting for” -J.R.R. Tolkien, The Two Towers
#1
"It is only with the heart that one can see rightly; what is essential is invisible to the eye” - Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, The Little Princ
#2
“The only way out of the labyrinth of suffering is to forgive” -John Green, Looking for Alaska
#3
“We accept the love we think we deserve” - Stephen Chbosky, The Perks of Being a Wallflower
#4
“I am not afraid of storms, for I am learning how to sail my ship” - Louisa May Alcott, Little Women
#5
“It is nothing to die; it is dreadful not to live” -Victor Hugo, Les Misérables
#6
“Who controls the past controls the future. Who controls the present controls the past” - George Orwell, Nineteen Eighty-Four
#7
“It is a truth universally acknowledged, that a single man in possession of a good fortune, must be in want of a wife” -Jane Austen, Pride and Prejudice
#8
“It does not do to dwell on dreams and forget to live” -J.K. Rowling, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stoneur
#9
“He has put a knife on the things that held us together and we have fallen apart” -Chinua Achebe, Things Fall Apart
#10
