Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle 

april 09, 2024

10 iconic book quotes

There is some good in this world, and it’s worth fighting for - J.R.R. Tolkien, The Two Towers

#1

Image Source: Pexels

Beware; for I am fearless, and therefore powerful - Mary Shelley, Frankenstein

#2

Image Source: Pexels

The only way out of the labyrinth of suffering is to forgive - John Green, Looking for Alaska

#3

Image Source: Pexels

I took a deep breath and listened to the old brag of my heart: I am, I am, I am - Sylvia Plath, The Bell Jar

#4

Image Source: Pexels

And so we beat on, boats against the current, borne back ceaselessly into the past - F. Scott Fitzgerald, The Great Gatsby

#5

Image Source: Pexels

There are years that ask questions and years that answer - Zora Neale Hurston, Their Eyes Were Watching God

Image Source: Pexels

#6

All happy families are alike; each unhappy family is unhappy in its own way - Leo Tolstoy, Anna Karenina

#7

Image Source: Pexels

Memories warm you up from the inside. But they also tear you apart - Haruki Murakami, Kafka on the Shore

#8

Image Source: Pexels

Who controls the past controls the future. Who controls the present controls the past - George Orwell, Nineteen Eighty Four

#9

Image Source: Pexels

It is a truth universally acknowledged, that a single man in possession of a good fortune, must be in want of a wife - Jane Austen, Pride and Prejudice 

#10

Image Source: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here