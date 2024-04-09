Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
april 09, 2024
10 iconic book quotes
There is some good in this world, and it’s worth fighting for - J.R.R. Tolkien, The Two Towers
#1
Image Source: Pexels
Beware; for I am fearless, and therefore powerful - Mary Shelley, Frankenstein
#2
Image Source: Pexels
The only way out of the labyrinth of suffering is to forgive - John Green, Looking for Alaska
#3
Image Source: Pexels
I took a deep breath and listened to the old brag of my heart: I am, I am, I am - Sylvia Plath, The Bell Jar
#4
Image Source: Pexels
And so we beat on, boats against the current, borne back ceaselessly into the past - F. Scott Fitzgerald, The Great Gatsby
#5
Image Source: Pexels
There are years that ask questions and years that answer - Zora Neale Hurston, Their Eyes Were Watching God
Image Source: Pexels
#6
All happy families are alike; each unhappy family is unhappy in its own way - Leo Tolstoy, Anna Karenina
#7
Image Source: Pexels
Memories warm you up from the inside. But they also tear you apart - Haruki Murakami, Kafka on the Shore
#8
Image Source: Pexels
Who controls the past controls the future. Who controls the present controls the past - George Orwell, Nineteen Eighty Four
#9
Image Source: Pexels
It is a truth universally acknowledged, that a single man in possession of a good fortune, must be in want of a wife - Jane Austen, Pride and Prejudice
#10
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.