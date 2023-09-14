Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
lifestyle
SEPTEMBER 14, 2023
10 Ideal lipstick shades for Dusky skin
This shade gives a charming and elegant touch to dusky skin tones, and perfectly suits every occasion
Brown
Image: Pexels
This timeless shade makes the dusky beauties look more graceful and glamorous. Hence, it is best for date nights
Wine red
Image: Pexels
Maroon embodies confidence and sensuality which gracefully compliments dusky skin in any outfit
Maroon
Image: Pexels
This shade gives a natural yet glamorous touch to dusky skin. The shade also goes with every outfit
Cocoa
Image: Pexels
Burgundy
Image: Pexels
This vibrant shade creates sophistication and grace to dusky skin
This funky and cute shade is an excellent choice for dark-skin beauties and can be worn at any time
Magenta
Image: Pexels
This shade gives a classy and pretty touch to dusky skin
Bare
Image: Pexels
This shade makes dusky skin brighter and adds cuteness and charm to the look
Rosy Pink
Image: Pexels
This shade perfectly suits dark skin, and makes them look confident and glamorous
Purple
Image: Pexels
This classy and elegant shade is ideal for dusky tones and is fitted for every occasion
Taupe
Image: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.