10 Ideal lipstick shades for Dusky skin

This shade gives a charming and elegant touch to dusky skin tones, and perfectly suits every occasion 

Brown

Image: Pexels

This timeless shade makes the dusky beauties look more graceful and glamorous. Hence, it is best for date nights

Wine red

Image: Pexels


Maroon embodies confidence and sensuality which gracefully compliments dusky skin in any outfit

Maroon

Image: Pexels

This shade gives a natural yet glamorous touch to dusky skin. The shade also goes with every outfit

Cocoa

Image: Pexels

Burgundy

Image: Pexels

This vibrant shade creates sophistication and grace to dusky skin

This funky and cute shade is an excellent choice for dark-skin beauties and can be worn at any time

Magenta

Image: Pexels

This shade gives a classy and pretty touch to dusky skin

Bare

Image: Pexels

This shade makes dusky skin brighter and adds cuteness and charm to the look

Rosy Pink 

Image: Pexels

This shade perfectly suits dark skin, and makes them look confident and glamorous

Purple

Image: Pexels

This classy and elegant shade is ideal for dusky tones and is fitted for every occasion 

Taupe

Image: Pexels

