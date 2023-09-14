Heading 3

Ishita Gupta

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 14, 2023

10 Ideal lipstick shades for Light skin

This shade perfectly compliments light skin with glamour and grace

Mauve

Image: Pexels 

Peach gives the perfect blend with a natural and elegant touch in light skin

Peach

Image: Pexels 

This funky and cute shade is a perfect fit for light skin. Use a thin layer for the day and a thick layer for the night

Coral Pink

Image: Pexels

This shade compliments light skin with a touch of boldness and glamor. Avoid using too much in a day

Berry

Image: Pexels 

Orange

Image: Pexels

Despite it being suited for all skin tones, orange adds more elegance and grace to light-skin tones

This is also suited for every skin tone. However, it gives a more pigmented and natural tone in light-skin

Soft Pink 

Image: Pexels

Bare is ideal for creating a natural and classy texture in light skin

Bare

Image: Pexels 

This shade adds glamor and sensuality to light skin making it a perfect fit for date nights. Nonetheless, it also suits dark and neutral skin tones

Cherry Red

Image: Pexels

This shade perfectly makes light skin tones look glamorous and charming

Rose

Image: Pexels 

Beige is a perfect shade for creating no-makeup looks. It gives a cool and natural texture to light skin tones

Beige

Image: Pexels 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here