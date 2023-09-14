Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
lifestyle
SEPTEMBER 14, 2023
10 Ideal lipstick shades for Light skin
This shade perfectly compliments light skin with glamour and grace
Mauve
Peach gives the perfect blend with a natural and elegant touch in light skin
Peach
This funky and cute shade is a perfect fit for light skin. Use a thin layer for the day and a thick layer for the night
Coral Pink
This shade compliments light skin with a touch of boldness and glamor. Avoid using too much in a day
Berry
Orange
Despite it being suited for all skin tones, orange adds more elegance and grace to light-skin tones
This is also suited for every skin tone. However, it gives a more pigmented and natural tone in light-skin
Soft Pink
Bare is ideal for creating a natural and classy texture in light skin
Bare
This shade adds glamor and sensuality to light skin making it a perfect fit for date nights. Nonetheless, it also suits dark and neutral skin tones
Cherry Red
This shade perfectly makes light skin tones look glamorous and charming
Rose
Beige is a perfect shade for creating no-makeup looks. It gives a cool and natural texture to light skin tones
Beige
