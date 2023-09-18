Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
lifestyle
SEPTEMBER 18, 2023
10 Ideal Lipstick Shades For Summer
This shade perfectly gives a warm and subtle finish to any outfit making it perfect for summer days
Beige
Image: Pexels
Peach is an ideal color to complement your summer looks with charm and grace
Peach
Image: Pexels
Cherry Red
Image: Pexels
Your summer styles can fetch a classic and glamorous touch with this shade, making it perfectly suitable for date nights
This cute and muted shade brightens up your features on a hot summer day. It gracefully complements all skin tones
Soft pink
Image: Pexels
Mauve
Image: Pexels
This shade is the most popular of all as it is natural yet elegant, making it ideal for formal events
This cute and funky shade gives a perfect blend of subtlety and charm making it supreme for summer. Women of any skin tone can slay any outfit with shade
Orange Pink
Image: Pexels
This shade can make any skin tone look calm yet stunning. Show your charm with this shade on every typical summer day
Image: Pexels
Subtle Coral
This shade gives an exquisite finish to dusky tones in summer. It can be worn at any time of the day
Cocoa
Image: Pexels
This unique and pretty shade makes any skin tone look delicate and graceful on hot summer days
Image: Pexels
Brownish Pink
This classic variant of red gives a soft yet glamorous touch to any summer look. This shade gracefully complements all skin tones
Pastel red
Image: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.