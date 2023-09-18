Heading 3

Ishita Gupta 

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 18, 2023

10 Ideal Lipstick Shades For Summer

This shade perfectly gives a warm and subtle finish to any outfit making it perfect for summer days

Beige

Image: Pexels

Peach is an ideal color to complement your summer looks with charm and grace

Peach

Image: Pexels

Cherry Red 

Image: Pexels

Your summer styles can fetch a classic and glamorous touch with this shade, making it perfectly suitable for date nights

This cute and muted shade brightens up your features on a hot summer day. It gracefully complements all skin tones

Soft pink 

Image: Pexels

Mauve

Image: Pexels

This shade is the most popular of all as it is natural yet elegant, making it ideal for formal events

This cute and funky shade gives a perfect blend of subtlety and charm making it supreme for summer. Women of any skin tone can slay any outfit with shade 

Orange Pink 

Image: Pexels

This shade can make any skin tone look calm yet stunning. Show your charm with this shade on every typical summer day 

Image: Pexels

Subtle Coral

This shade gives an exquisite finish to dusky tones in summer. It can be worn at any time of the day

Cocoa

Image: Pexels

This unique and pretty shade makes any skin tone look delicate and graceful on hot summer days

Image: Pexels

Brownish Pink

This classic variant of red gives a soft yet glamorous touch to any summer look. This shade gracefully complements all skin tones

Pastel red

Image: Pexels

