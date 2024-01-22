Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
January 22, 2024
10 Ideal Phrases for a relationship
Everyone is fighting their own battle, so even when you face hell in others, show kindness to them
#1
Image: Parineeti Chopra's Instagram
Throughout our lives, we receive countless acts of forgiveness, often without realizing it. Therefore, be generous in forgiving others
#2
Image: Smriti Khanna Instagram
The most mature way to treat people is not to pre-judge them with disappointment. Give everyone a chance to show who they really are
#3
Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram
Owning up to your mistakes and apologizing when necessary demonstrates humility and a willingness to work through conflicts
#4
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
If I start weighing people as tools for my use, I also risk turning myself into a soulless instrument
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
#5
Expecting the same behavior from all leads to losing our own and others' uniqueness. True unanimity overlooks individuality
#6
Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram
Pointing out others' faults should be as gentle as admitting your own, to let your words truly resonate with them
#7
Image: Jiya Shankar Instagram
The closer you are, cherish those more and treat them with extra care and respect
#8
Image: Kareena Kapoor's Instagram
#9
Image: Nyra Banerjee Instagram
As you get closer, a critical mistake is to start seeing someone as a possession and assuming the right to control them
Trust is the foundation of any healthy relationship, so expressing your trust in your partner can strengthen your connection
#10
Image: Kanika Mann Instagram
