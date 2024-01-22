Heading 3

10 Ideal Phrases for a relationship

Everyone is fighting their own battle, so even when you face hell in others, show kindness to them

#1

Image: Parineeti Chopra's Instagram 

Throughout our lives, we receive countless acts of forgiveness, often without realizing it. Therefore, be generous in forgiving others

#2

Image: Smriti Khanna Instagram

The most mature way to treat people is not to pre-judge them with disappointment. Give everyone a chance to show who they really are

#3

Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram 

Owning up to your mistakes and apologizing when necessary demonstrates humility and a willingness to work through conflicts

#4

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

If I start weighing people as tools for my use, I also risk turning myself into a soulless instrument

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram 

#5

Expecting the same behavior from all leads to losing our own and others' uniqueness. True unanimity overlooks individuality

#6

Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram 

Pointing out others' faults should be as gentle as admitting your own, to let your words truly resonate with them

#7

Image: Jiya Shankar Instagram 

The closer you are, cherish those more and treat them with extra care and respect

#8

Image: Kareena Kapoor's Instagram 

#9

Image: Nyra Banerjee Instagram 

As you get closer, a critical mistake is to start seeing someone as a possession and assuming the right to control them

Trust is the foundation of any healthy relationship, so expressing your trust in your partner can strengthen your connection

#10

Image: Kanika Mann Instagram 

