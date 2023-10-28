Heading 3

Ishita Gupta

10 ideal places in India for friends trip 

OCTOBER 28, 2023

The panoramic beauty of this place is hard to describe in words, if you and your friends are trekking lovers then this spot is an ideal choice 

Manali

Image Source: Pexels 

Experiencing some exciting water sports in the gorgeous golden sand. It is a fabulous thing to do with your mates at this place 

Goa

Image Source: Pexels 

Taking a long bike ride with your pals in this most visited tourist spot of India sounds amazing 

Ladakh

Image Source: Pexels 

The charming waves of the Indian Ocean are home to many rare aquatic animals, to get a bunch of thrilling experiences do visit this place with your friends

Andaman

Image Source: Pexels 

Loaded with many magnificent palaces, if you are in a group of history lovers then the Pink City should definitely be on your list 

Jaipur

Image Source: Pexels 

This majestic place is filled with astonishing French-style architecture and gorgeous aesthetics 

Pondicherry

Image Source: Pexels 

Get indulged in an adventurous jungle safari with your pals in this Land of Mangroves 

Sunderbans

Image Source: Pexels 

This tranquil and gorgeous beach will be a perfect place to escape from the treacherous city life 

Gokarna

Image Source: Pexels 

Located in Maharashtra, the captivating green valley and the scenic beauty of this place will leave you mesmerized 

Lonavala

Image Source: Pexels 

Take the blessing of Lord Shiva in this enchanting place in Uttarakhand. Despite being a spiritual hub, there are many exhilarating things available to do here with your buddies   

Rishikesh

Image Source: Pexels 

