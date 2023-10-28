Heading 3
10 ideal places in India for friends trip
The panoramic beauty of this place is hard to describe in words, if you and your friends are trekking lovers then this spot is an ideal choice
Manali
Experiencing some exciting water sports in the gorgeous golden sand. It is a fabulous thing to do with your mates at this place
Goa
Taking a long bike ride with your pals in this most visited tourist spot of India sounds amazing
Ladakh
The charming waves of the Indian Ocean are home to many rare aquatic animals, to get a bunch of thrilling experiences do visit this place with your friends
Andaman
Loaded with many magnificent palaces, if you are in a group of history lovers then the Pink City should definitely be on your list
Jaipur
This majestic place is filled with astonishing French-style architecture and gorgeous aesthetics
Pondicherry
Get indulged in an adventurous jungle safari with your pals in this Land of Mangroves
Sunderbans
This tranquil and gorgeous beach will be a perfect place to escape from the treacherous city life
Gokarna
Located in Maharashtra, the captivating green valley and the scenic beauty of this place will leave you mesmerized
Lonavala
Take the blessing of Lord Shiva in this enchanting place in Uttarakhand. Despite being a spiritual hub, there are many exhilarating things available to do here with your buddies
Rishikesh
