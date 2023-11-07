Heading 3

10 ideal songs for Indian wedding

Despite being a slow and offbeat number, this piece is perfect for bride's demure entry 

Din Shagna Da-Phillauri

Parents of the bride would tear up instantly with this lovely soulful track playing in the background 

Dilbaro-Raazi

Filled with electrifying beats and catchy lyrics, this song is perfect for those sangeet duels 

Dilliwaali Girlfriend- Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Opt for this song to shine for fun wedding celebrations 

Maahi Ve-Kal Ho Naa Ho

Show off your crazy and funky dance moves at the sangeet night with this vibrant upbeat melodious number 

Morni Banke-Badhai Ho

This heart-touching tune incredibly depicts the state of mind of the bride

Kabira-Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

With its playful and catchy tune, you can slay the dance floor on the sangeet night with your friends

Gal Mitthi Mitthi-Aisha

Composed by Pritam, the beautiful verses and soft tempo of this track perfectly showcase the bittersweet feelings of every bride 

Kudmayi-Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Mehndi laga ke rakhna – Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge

With this evergreen wedding song of all time, Indian marriages are incomplete without it

A popular track from this blockbuster drama is ideal for welcoming the groom

Saajanji Ghar Aaye-Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

