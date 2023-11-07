Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
Entertainment
NOVEMBER 07, 2023
10 ideal songs for Indian wedding
Despite being a slow and offbeat number, this piece is perfect for bride's demure entry
Din Shagna Da-Phillauri
Images: IMDb
Parents of the bride would tear up instantly with this lovely soulful track playing in the background
Dilbaro-Raazi
Images: IMDb
Filled with electrifying beats and catchy lyrics, this song is perfect for those sangeet duels
Dilliwaali Girlfriend- Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
Images: IMDb
Opt for this song to shine for fun wedding celebrations
Maahi Ve-Kal Ho Naa Ho
Images: IMDb
Show off your crazy and funky dance moves at the sangeet night with this vibrant upbeat melodious number
Morni Banke-Badhai Ho
Images: IMDb
This heart-touching tune incredibly depicts the state of mind of the bride
Kabira-Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
Images: IMDb
With its playful and catchy tune, you can slay the dance floor on the sangeet night with your friends
Gal Mitthi Mitthi-Aisha
Images: IMDb
Composed by Pritam, the beautiful verses and soft tempo of this track perfectly showcase the bittersweet feelings of every bride
Kudmayi-Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Images: IMDb
Mehndi laga ke rakhna – Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge
Image Source: Kajol's Instagram
With this evergreen wedding song of all time, Indian marriages are incomplete without it
A popular track from this blockbuster drama is ideal for welcoming the groom
Saajanji Ghar Aaye-Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
Images: IMDb
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.