Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
lifestyle
OCTOBER 12, 2023
10 ideal traits of Gemini women
A Gemini woman has an immense passion for learning new things which is the reason for her inquisitive mind
Curious
Image Source: Shilpa Shetty's Instagram
Gemini women are recognized for their great sense of humor
Funny
Image Source: Sonam Kapoor's Instagram
It's quite hard to find her free, she loves to invariably engage in multiple exciting activities throughout her day
Extrovert
Image Source: Sonakshi Singha's Instagram
Gemini women have the ideal quality to easily adjust to any circumstances
Adaptable
Image Source: Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram
In terms of making decisions, she is extremely rusty and unpredictable
Impulsive
Image Source: Ameesha Patel's Instagram
In order to please everyone, she sometimes depicts a double-standard nature
Double-standard
Image Source: Twinkle Khanna's Instagram
Gemini women are incredibly warm and devoted to their family and friends
Caring
Image Source: Angelina Jolie's Instagram
She always tends to perform multiple duties at the same time
Multi-tasker
Image Source: Ekta Kapoor's Instagram
A Gemini woman hates the idea of being in their home, she loves to indulge in exploring new things
Adventures
Image Source: Nicole Kidman's Instagram
It's her born quality to be a skilled flirt
Flirtatious
Image Source: Getty
