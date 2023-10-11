Heading 3

Ishita Gupta

lifestyle

OCTOBER 11, 2023

10 ideal traits of Pisces women

It's quite hard to find more generous and empathic women than the Pisceans

Kind

Image Source: Camila Cabello's Instagram

Pisces women are known to be hopelessly romantic and thoughtful as a partner 

Romantic

Image Credit: Alia Bhatt's Instagram

Being extremely sensitive, a Pisces woman come across as an emotional soul 

Emotional

Image Credit: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram

Pisces women always think from the heart and not from the head

Intuitive

Image Source: Rihanna's Instagram

She tends to care a lot about the people she loves

Caring

Image Credit: Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram

A Pisces woman can unhesitantly sacrifice her own needs to make others happy

Altruistic

Image Source: Olivia Rodrigo's Instagram

She has mastered in over thinking about the most minor issues of her life 

Overthinker

Image Source: Sophie Turner's Instagram

Pisceans are the most innocent and selfless women you can ever meet 

Naive

Image Source: Millie Bobby Brown's Instagram

You can witness her zoning out numerous times during a conversation

Absentminded

Image Source: Lily Collins's Instagram

These women are considered one of the most spiritual and religious in all zodiacs. They have immense adoration for harmony and compassion

Spiritual

Image Credit: Shreya Ghoshal's Instagram

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here