Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle

January 23, 2024

10 Ideas to annoy your boyfriend

Have fun by asking lots of questions while watching a movie together, whether in person or through texts

Annoy During Movie Time

Use makeup or anything handy to draw on his face while he's deeply asleep, for a funny surprise when he wakes up

Drawing on his face

Jokingly criticize something he's good at, like cooking or driving, to catch him off guard in a playful way

Tease His Skills

Cook something special for him, eat it all, and then make it up to him later with a treat

Eat His Special Dish

Send him strange messages he can't figure out, making it a sure way to annoy him in a playful manner

Confusing Texts

Playfully annoy him with repeated love questions over text for some light-hearted interaction

Love Question Overload

Lightly tease him when he's busy, like playing with his hair or poking him, but avoid it during work deadlines

Playful Distraction

Hide his favorite clothes and keep him guessing where they are, adding a bit of playful frustration

Wardrobe Mystery

Netflix Password Change

Annoy him by changing his Netflix password if you have access, leading to a playful reaction

Capture a funny moment by recording him asleep, but only if he's okay with it to avoid discomfort

Record him in his sleep

