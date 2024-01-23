Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
January 23, 2024
10 Ideas to annoy your boyfriend
Have fun by asking lots of questions while watching a movie together, whether in person or through texts
Annoy During Movie Time
Use makeup or anything handy to draw on his face while he's deeply asleep, for a funny surprise when he wakes up
Drawing on his face
Jokingly criticize something he's good at, like cooking or driving, to catch him off guard in a playful way
Tease His Skills
Cook something special for him, eat it all, and then make it up to him later with a treat
Eat His Special Dish
Send him strange messages he can't figure out, making it a sure way to annoy him in a playful manner
Confusing Texts
Playfully annoy him with repeated love questions over text for some light-hearted interaction
Love Question Overload
Lightly tease him when he's busy, like playing with his hair or poking him, but avoid it during work deadlines
Playful Distraction
Hide his favorite clothes and keep him guessing where they are, adding a bit of playful frustration
Wardrobe Mystery
Netflix Password Change
Annoy him by changing his Netflix password if you have access, leading to a playful reaction
Capture a funny moment by recording him asleep, but only if he's okay with it to avoid discomfort
Record him in his sleep
