Jiya Surana 

Lifestyle

may 24, 2024

10 idioms for kids

Someone who likes to sit around and watch TV instead of being active

Couch potato

A playful term for a person who is highly intelligent

Egghead

You're super-duper happy, like you're floating on a cloud way up in the sky!

On cloud nine

Whoever arrives first gets what they want before the others

First come, first served

Feeling scared and unsure about going through with a task

Get cold feet

Accidentally reveal information that was supposed to be a secret

Spill the beans

It's interesting and sometimes a little tricky to understand

A piece of work

To describe something exactly right

Hit the nail on the head

It's like saying you nailed it completely

Ten out of ten

It's like magic - the third try brings luck and success

Third time's a charm

