Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
may 24, 2024
10 idioms for kids
Someone who likes to sit around and watch TV instead of being active
Couch potato
Image: freepik
A playful term for a person who is highly intelligent
Egghead
Image: freepik
You're super-duper happy, like you're floating on a cloud way up in the sky!
On cloud nine
Image: freepik
Whoever arrives first gets what they want before the others
First come, first served
Image: freepik
Feeling scared and unsure about going through with a task
Get cold feet
Image: freepik
Accidentally reveal information that was supposed to be a secret
Spill the beans
Image: freepik
It's interesting and sometimes a little tricky to understand
A piece of work
Image: freepik
To describe something exactly right
Hit the nail on the head
Image: freepik
It's like saying you nailed it completely
Ten out of ten
Image: freepik
It's like magic - the third try brings luck and success
Third time's a charm
Image: freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.