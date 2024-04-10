Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

APRIL 10, 2024

10 Idli recipes to try

These idlis are like soft, fluffy clouds made from a mix of urad dal, flattened rice, and a specific kind of rice called masuri rice

Mallige or Kushboo idli

Image Source: freepik

These super healthy idlis are made from oats and rava, and are high in fiber, making them perfect for your tummy

Oats rava idli

Image Source: freepik

These protein-packed breakfasts are prepared from moong dal and keep you full and energized all-day

Moong dal idli

Image Source:  freepik

These idlis come with a special touch and are flavored with dried leaves that give them a unique taste

Kanchipuram Idli

Image Source: freepik

These classic, rice idlis are fluffy and light and taste amazing with coconut chutney and sambar, perfect for any meal of the day

Image Source: freepik

Rice idli

These idlis are cooked in a special way using steam from a clay pot and are a bit flatter compared to regular idlis

Ramasseri idli

Image Source: freepik

Spice up your meal by coating idli with podi, a spicy mix made from chili, and sesame seeds

Podi Idli

Image Source: freepik

Mini masala idli

Image Source: freepik

Prepare these cute and small idlis, and fry them in a pan mixing them with delicious veggies

Manchurian idli

Image Source: freepik

Add some twist to your leftover idli by frying and tossing them in a tangy Manchurian sauce, a perfect burst of flavor

Stuff your idli with aloo bhaji, and taste soft idli with a flavorful surprise in it

Stuffed potato idli

Image Source: freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here