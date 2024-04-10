Heading 3
APRIL 10, 2024
10 Idli recipes to try
These idlis are like soft, fluffy clouds made from a mix of urad dal, flattened rice, and a specific kind of rice called masuri rice
Mallige or Kushboo idli
These super healthy idlis are made from oats and rava, and are high in fiber, making them perfect for your tummy
Oats rava idli
These protein-packed breakfasts are prepared from moong dal and keep you full and energized all-day
Moong dal idli
These idlis come with a special touch and are flavored with dried leaves that give them a unique taste
Kanchipuram Idli
These classic, rice idlis are fluffy and light and taste amazing with coconut chutney and sambar, perfect for any meal of the day
Rice idli
These idlis are cooked in a special way using steam from a clay pot and are a bit flatter compared to regular idlis
Ramasseri idli
Spice up your meal by coating idli with podi, a spicy mix made from chili, and sesame seeds
Podi Idli
Mini masala idli
Prepare these cute and small idlis, and fry them in a pan mixing them with delicious veggies
Stuff your idli with aloo bhaji, and taste soft idli with a flavorful surprise in it
Stuffed potato idli
