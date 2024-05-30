Heading 3

may 30, 2024

10 imli dishes from around the world

Tender rice noodles, prawns or tofu, bean sprouts, eggs, and peanuts are stir-fried with tamarind sauce

PAD THAI

Image: Freepik

Tart, sweet, and sour condiments are used extensively in Indian chaat recipes and also served with samosa

IMLI CHUTNEY

Image: Freepik

Also called Pulihora, this is a delicious rice dish infused with savory, spicy, and pungent flavors

TAMARIND RICE

Image: Hungry veggie Instagram 

A refreshing drink with a tangy, sweet, and somewhat sour taste

IMLI KA SHARBAT

Image: Wajiha Ali Instagram 

This candy has a combination of sour, sweet, and acidic flavors that tantalize the tongue

TAMARIND CANDY

Image: Freepik

A spicy South Indian soup-like concoction usually served as a side dish with rice

RASAM

Image: Cookilicious Instagram 

A delightful Mexican beverage that has a tangy-sweet flavor with a hint of tartness from the tamarind

TAMARIND AGUA FRESCA

Image: Freepik

A sour and savory soup with tamarind as a base, often with seafood or meat

TAMARIND SOUP 

Image: Freepik

A traditional South Indian recipe where veggies are cooked in tamarind water with spices

VATHA KULAMBU

Image: Freepik

Eggplant cooked in a sweet and sour tamarind and jaggery-based sauce

IMLI WALE BAIGAN

Image: Freepik

