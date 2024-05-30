Heading 3
Jiya Surana
LIFESTYLE
may 30, 2024
10 imli dishes from around the world
Tender rice noodles, prawns or tofu, bean sprouts, eggs, and peanuts are stir-fried with tamarind sauce
PAD THAI
Image: Freepik
Tart, sweet, and sour condiments are used extensively in Indian chaat recipes and also served with samosa
IMLI CHUTNEY
Image: Freepik
Also called Pulihora, this is a delicious rice dish infused with savory, spicy, and pungent flavors
TAMARIND RICE
Image: Hungry veggie Instagram
A refreshing drink with a tangy, sweet, and somewhat sour taste
IMLI KA SHARBAT
Image: Wajiha Ali Instagram
This candy has a combination of sour, sweet, and acidic flavors that tantalize the tongue
TAMARIND CANDY
Image: Freepik
A spicy South Indian soup-like concoction usually served as a side dish with rice
RASAM
Image: Cookilicious Instagram
A delightful Mexican beverage that has a tangy-sweet flavor with a hint of tartness from the tamarind
TAMARIND AGUA FRESCA
Image: Freepik
A sour and savory soup with tamarind as a base, often with seafood or meat
TAMARIND SOUP
Image: Freepik
A traditional South Indian recipe where veggies are cooked in tamarind water with spices
VATHA KULAMBU
Image: Freepik
Eggplant cooked in a sweet and sour tamarind and jaggery-based sauce
IMLI WALE BAIGAN
Image: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.