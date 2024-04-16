Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
APRIL 16, 2024
10 important reminders about life
You deserve better than to keep doubting yourself. You can do it
#1
Growth isn't easy and most of the time you don't even realise it's happening until later down the line
#2
Life is too short to keep the old version of you around just to please others
#3
Not every single thought you have about yourself is true. Remember that when you're having moments of self-doubt and thinking negatively about yourself
#4
It's okay to get sad about things you thought you'd got over already. It's not a step back.
#5
Every ending will be followed by a new beginning
#6
You don't have to change who you are just to fit in with others, be yourself and your people will find you
#7
#8
How people treat you is not a reflection of your worth as a person. You deserve better
#9
Talk about your dreams like they are happening, talk about your ideas like they are the best in the world, if you don't believe it, how will anybody else?
You won't find true happiness in others until you find it in yourself
#10
