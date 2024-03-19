Heading 3
Aditi Singh
lifestyle
March 19, 2024
10 Indian Banana Dishes To Try
Everybody’s favorite snack, thin slices of raw banana fried until crispy and seasoned with salt or spices
Banana Chips
Image Source: Pexels
Deep-fried Indian bread made with mashed ripe bananas and wheat flour
Banana Puri
Image Source: Pexels
A sweet dessert made with mashed bananas, ghee (clarified butter), sugar, and sometimes flavored with cardamom and nuts
Banana Halwa
Image Source: Pexels
Deep-fried snack made from a batter of mashed bananas, yogurt, and chickpea flour, seasoned with spices like cumin and green chilies
Image Source: Pexels
Mysore Bonda
A popular street food where ripe bananas are coated in a spiced chickpea flour batter and deep-fried until golden and crispy
Banana Bajji
Image Source: Pexels
A sweet and tangy side dish made by cooking ripe bananas with a mixture of yogurt, coconut, mustard seeds, and spices
Banana Pachadi
Image Source: Pexels
A rich and aromatic dessert made with semolina (sooji), ripe bananas, ghee, and sugar, and flavored with saffron, cardamom, and nuts
Banana Kesari
Image Source: Pexels
Banana Payasam
Image Source: Pexels
A traditional South Indian dessert similar to rice pudding, made with ripe bananas, milk, sugar, and flavored with cardamom and nuts
Image Source: Pexels
These dishes showcase the versatility of bananas in Indian cuisine, spanning from savory snacks to decadent desserts
