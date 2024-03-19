Heading 3

March 19, 2024

10 Indian Banana Dishes To Try

Everybody’s favorite snack, thin slices of raw banana fried until crispy and seasoned with salt or spices

Banana Chips

Image Source: Pexels

Deep-fried Indian bread made with mashed ripe bananas and wheat flour

Banana Puri

Image Source: Pexels

A sweet dessert made with mashed bananas, ghee (clarified butter), sugar, and sometimes flavored with cardamom and nuts

Banana Halwa

Image Source: Pexels

Deep-fried snack made from a batter of mashed bananas, yogurt, and chickpea flour, seasoned with spices like cumin and green chilies

Image Source: Pexels

Mysore Bonda

A popular street food where ripe bananas are coated in a spiced chickpea flour batter and deep-fried until golden and crispy

Banana Bajji

Image Source: Pexels

A sweet and tangy side dish made by cooking ripe bananas with a mixture of yogurt, coconut, mustard seeds, and spices

Banana Pachadi

Image Source: Pexels

A rich and aromatic dessert made with semolina (sooji), ripe bananas, ghee, and sugar, and flavored with saffron, cardamom, and nuts

Banana Kesari

Image Source: Pexels

Banana Payasam

Image Source: Pexels

A traditional South Indian dessert similar to rice pudding, made with ripe bananas, milk, sugar, and flavored with cardamom and nuts

Image Source: Pexels

These dishes showcase the versatility of bananas in Indian cuisine, spanning from savory snacks to decadent desserts

